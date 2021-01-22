LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with No. 4 Iowa in Realtime

Join us for our live blog from inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena, with the Hoosiers are taking on No. 4-ranked Iowa on Thursday night. Follow along for the latest news and opinion throughout the game.

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Hello and welcome INSIDE Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the Indiana Hoosiers take on the No. 4-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in an important Big Ten game for both teams.

It's the first game in a week for the Hoosiers, who lost last Thursday at home to Purdue and then had Sunday's game at Michigan State postponed because of COVID-19 issues inside the Spartans' program. Iowa has won five in a row and are tied for first in the big Ten.

Follow along all night as I provide you news and opinion on the game in real time. There's huge news. Starting forward Trey Galloway, the freshman from Culver, Ind., is in street clothes while the Hoosiers warm up and he will not play tonight.

He is out with a sore back that's been bothering him since the Purdue game. He's tried to give it a go in practice the past few days, but was in too much pain. The timetable for him being outside is unknown at this time, but we'll update you after the game after I get a chance to take to Indiana coach Archie Miller.

Well, here we go:

8:30 p.m. ET – Final media timeout of the half and Iowa leads 35-28. Joe Wieskamp (15) and Luka Garza (13) have 28 of the Hawkeyes' 25 points. The rest of the team is shooting just 3-for-11. Freshman Jordan Geronimo, who's only 6-foot-6, is trying to guard Garza right now, giving up five inches. It's not pretty.

8:20 p.m. – Trayce Jackson-Davis picks up his second foul setting a poor screen. That just can't happen. He heads to the bench and Jerome Hunter comes in. We're at the under-8 timeout now and Iowa leads 27-23. Stats are pretty even both ways, but Iowa doesn't have a single turnover.

8:15 p.m. – Indiana ties it at 18-18 on a nice spin move and finish with his RIGHT hand by Trayce Jackson-Davis. But Iowa answers with three straight baskets in less than a minute, and Archie Miller is forced to call a timeout. Iowa leads 25-18.

8:10 – We're at the first media timeout and it's no surprise that there's been a lot of points scored. Iowa leads 13-10. Luka Garza already has seven points, and for Indiana, Race Thompson already has two fouls, and Trayce Jackson-Davis has one.

8:05 p.m. – One of my keys to the game earlier today was that the Hoosiers had to match Iowa three for three. Joe Wieskamp made Iowa's first long-ball, but then Rob Phinisee answered on the next possession for Indiana. That needs to continue.

8:01 – We're set for tip. Indiana is the usual road reds. Iowa going with the gold unis today, with black trim. Indiana wins the tip, but has a turnover on the first possession on a bad pass into the post for Race Thompson from Rob Phinisee. Luka Garza scores on the other end, and here we go.

8 p.m. – Much to my surprise, the closing line on this game on the DraftKings site is still 10.5 in favor of the Hawkeyes. I thought for sure it would have gone up – a lot. That should tell you a little about my gut instinct tonight.

7:50 p.m. – No surprise with the starting five for Indiana. Armaan Franklin slides into Trey Galloway's spot. He'll join Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Rob Phinisee and Al Durham.

7:45 p.m. – How good is Iowa in this building, even without fans? They're 22-1 in their last 23 games in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

7:35 p.m. – Archie Miller just said that Armaan Franklin is a full-go tonight, back to 100 percent – or close – after that ankle injury sidelined him for two-plus games. He was back for Purdue, but struggled to find his stroke from outside, going 0-for-5 from three. Hoosiers need him in a big way tonight.

7:30 p.m. – This is a tough spot for Indiana against fourth-ranked Iowa team that's really playing well. Archie Miller is just 1-8 facing top-25 Big Ten teams on the road. The one win was at Michigan State in 2019. Miller is 8-24 in Big Ten road games in four years at Indiana.

7:15 p.m. – The guys in the striped shirts tonight are Paul Szelc, Courtney Green and Brooks Wells.

7 p.m. – It's nice to see Joey Brunk back with the Hoosiers. This is his first game back since back surgery on Dec. 30. There is no timetable for his return either, even though Indiana coach Archie Miller said during his radio show Monday night that he hasn't ruled out Brunk playing later this year. Here's that story. CLICK HERE