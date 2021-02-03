LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Illinois in Realtime

Indiana hasn't played in nine days, and Illinois is coming off a big win at Iowa last Friday. The two clash tonight in Assembly Hall, where Illinois hasn't won a game since 2010.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana starts its huge week of games tonight when it hosts No. 12 Illinois, who is coming off a big win against No. 8 Iowa.

The Hoosiers (9-7, 4-5) are coming off a nine-day rest. The last time Indiana got a long break from play, it came out and beat Iowa on the road. The Illini (11-5, 7-3) are looking to build of their big win against the Hawkeyes and get closer in the Big Ten title race.

The two have met once this season, and Illinois won 69-60 in Champaign on Dec. 26. The Illini haven't won in Assembly Hall since 2010.

If you're not familiar with our LIVE BLOG, we'll keep you updated on everything that's going on here INSIDE Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, with live action, breaking news and opinion as it's happening.

Just keep refreshing the story. The most recent entry will always be at the top.

Here we go:

8:29 p.m. — Jerome Hunter will not suit up tonight against Illinois due to coach's decision, per a release from the program.

8 p.m. — Armaan Franklin and Trey Galloway are both participating in pregame warmups right now. Galloway has missed the last couple of games with a sore back while Franklin has dealt with a bum ankle. However, Jerome Hunter is in street clothes and not warming up at the moment.

