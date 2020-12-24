LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with Northwestern in Real Time

Indiana gets its 20-game Big Ten schedule underway on Wednesday night with a home against Northwestern. Follow our live blog for the latest news and views from inside Assembly Hall.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where it's game time for the Indiana Hoosiers, who open their Big Ten basketball season tonight against the Northwestern Wildcats.

Indiana concluded the nonconference portion of its schedule with a 5-2 record. They are the last of the 14 Big Ten teams to begin conference play. Northwestern is 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the league, surprising then No. 4-ranked Michigan State on Sunday in Evanston.

Indiana concluded the nonconference portion of its schedule with a 5-2 record. They are the last of the 14 Big Ten teams to begin conference play. Northwestern is 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the league, surprising then No. 4-ranked Michigan State on Sunday in Evanston.



8:51 p.m. ET — Very sloppy start to this one on both sides. Indiana has already missed three free throws and kicked away a rebound when Al Durham and Trayce Jackson-Davis ran into each other. It's the first media timeout and Indiana leads 8-7.

8:43 p.m. ET — If you're scoring at home, congratulations. And put down two for Trayce Jackson-Davis as the Hoosiers strike first.

8:40 p.m. ET — Indiana closes as a 9-point favorite, with the over/under at 140.5. Still stunned by that, my pay Walter Ego says,

8:35 p.m. ET — And here's the five for Northwestern.

8:30 p.m. ET — It's the same five in the starting blocks for the Hoosiers tonight. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson up front, with guards Rob Phinisee, Al Durham and Armaan Franklin on the perimeter.

8:15 p.m. ET – It's just friends and family here again at Assembly Hall, and even though it's the third home game played this way now, it still seems so strange. I know there are thousands of you out there who wish you were here. I'll do my best to be your eyes and ears.

8 p.m. ET – The Hoosiers have hit the floor, and once again, senior center Joey Brunk is in street clothes. He's now missed the first eight games with a back injury.

