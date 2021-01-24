LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Rutgers in Realtime

Indiana and Rutgers square off in a critical Big Ten game where both teams desperately need a win. Follow along for news and opinion in real time throughout the game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten is so tough that every game seems monumental, and that's no different here today when Indiana takes on Rutgers.

The Hoosiers are back to .500 in the Big Ten after Thursday's huge win at No. 4 Iowa, and they desperately want to validated that Sunday. Rutgers, which was once 6-0 and ranked No. 11 in the country, has now lost five in a row and is just 7-6 overall and 3-6 in the league.

If you're not familiar with our LIVE BLOG, we'll keep you updated on everything that's going on here INSIDE Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, with live action, breaking news and opinion as it's happening.

Just keep refreshing the story. The most recent entry will always be at the top.

Here we go:

12:10 p.m. – It's a little too easy on the offensive end for Rutgers. We're at the first media timeout here and it's 13-8 Scarlet Knights. They're 5-for-7 from the field already. Hoosiers need to amp up the defense pressure a bit.

12:05 p.m. – It's a very good sign that Indiana has opened the game with three-pointer from Al Durham and Rob Phinisee. Also a good sign that Phinisee has hit his first two free throws. All keys to the game. Indiana with an early 8-5 lead.

11:55 a.m. – Indiana will start with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson up front, with Armaan Franklin, Rob Phinisee and Al Durham at the three guard spots.

11:50 a.m. – No movement in the latest line all morning. Indiana still a 3-point favorite. My gambling friend Walter Ego was a little surprised by the number. He thought it might have been closer to 5. He's glad, though. Told me he's taking the Hoosiers today, but not for a lot.

11:40 a.m. – The game is on the Big Ten Network today. Here's how to watch, plus my three keys to the game. CLICK HERE

11:30 a.m. – Trey Galloway is in street clothes again today and will not play. He's been bothering by a back injury since the Purdue game. Joey Brunk is here too, and it street clothes. He had back surgery at the end of the year.

11:20 – Last year's game was tough on the eyes. At Rutgers, Indiana lost 59-50 and made just 2-of-19 three-point attempts. Can't repeat that today.