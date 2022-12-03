LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Rutgers in Real Time

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Welcome to our live blog straight from Jersey Mike's Arena on the Rutgers campus. It's Indiana's first Big Ten game of the season. We have breaking news already. Jalen Hood-Schifino has a back injury and will not play today against Rutgers. He tried to give it a go in warmups, but he's not able to play. Anthony Leal (ankle) and Logan Duncomb aren't available either.

We'll post the most recent items at the top, so just keep refreshing for the latest news.

4:18 p.m. — Second media timeout and Rutgers leads Indiana 12-10. Miller Kopp has those three three-pointers, and the rest of the team is 0-for-9 from the field.

4:15 p.m. — A second three-pointer for Miller Kopp gives Indiana a 7-5 lead. He's going to be a big piece of this today with Hood-Schifino out. Need those extra quality minutes from him. And boom, he hits a third one, and it's tied 10-10.

4:10 p.m. — Indiana guards Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway have taken charges on back-to-back possession. First media timeout at 15:55 and Rutgers leads 5-4.

4:06 p.m. — Indiana gets on the board first with a Miller Kopp three-pointer. Xavier Johnson got it started with a steal but his layup on the breakaway was blocked. The ball got out to a wide open Kopp, though, and he knocked it down.

4:05 p.m. — I watched Hood-Schifino warm up and he was trying to go. Had a stimulus machine on his back, but it just must have been too tight.

3:55 p.m. — Junior guard Trey Galloway gets the start with Jalen Hood-Schifino out. He was great against North Carolina, scoring 11 points and shining on the defensive end.

3:45 p.m. — Indiana's Anthony Leal is out of his walking boot. He's with the team but is not dressed, of course. Probably still a couple of weeks away as he strengthens the ankle that he's sprained several times in the past month.

3:40 p.m. — Today's game is on Big Ten Network, with Brandon Gaudin and Robbie Hummel on the call. Here's how to watch, plus our preview of the game with lots of nuts and bolts. CLICK HERE

3:35 p.m. — Indiana is wearing white jerseys on the road today, something that doesn't happen very often. Rutgers is wearing some red throwback jerseys, necessitating the change.

3:30 p.m. ET — Race Thompson is indeed rocking the headband again on Saturday. Faked us out early.