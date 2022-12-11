LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Arizona in Real Time

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Welcome to glitzy Las Vegas, for the huge neutral-site game between No. 10 Arizona and the No. 14-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.

It should be a fun one between two teams picked to win their leagues. This is our live blog, where we keep you updated on all the news and views straight from press row. We'll also add highlights and my usual ''two cents'' opinions as we go.

Enjoy the game!

7:50 p.m. — Freshman Malik Reneau comes in for Indiana. He needs to step up today. Race Thompson goes to the bench. He's 1-for-4 so far.

7:45 p.m. — Xavier Johnson picks up his second personal and he heads to the bench at the 15:54, which is terrible news for the Hoosiers with Jalen Hood-Schifino not available. Tamary Bates in, Trey Galloway swings to the point.

7:40 p.m. — We're at the first media timeout and Arizona has a 7-6 lead over Indiana. Indiana fans showing out, and they're already upset with this officiating crew. Three personal fouls so far on Indiana, all were head-shakers on the replay.

7:35 p.m. — Trey Galloway gets first points for Indiana on a little floater after two missed shots, including a three, from Race Thompson on the first trip down. Galloway starting again with Jale Hood-Schifino out.

7:30 p.m. — Arizona goes off as a 2.5-point favorite at the tip. Opened at 1.5.

7:20 p.m. — A little surprising that Hoosier Nation has taken over the MGM Garden Arena. Definitely more Indiana fans here than Arizona, and that's odd considering that Arizona is so close geographically and they play here all the time.

7:15 p.m. ET — Officials for tonight's game are Eric Curry, Deldre Carr, Kevin Brill.

7:10 p.m. ET — Indiana junior guard Anthony Leal is dressed and warming up for the Hoosiers. He's been out for three weeks with a high ankle sprain.

7:05 p.m. ET — Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino will miss his third straight game on Saturday, unable to play against No. 10 Arizona in Las Vegas because of a back injury. The freshman started the first seven games for the Hoosiers, but he's missed the last two against Rutgers and Nebraska. Here's the full story. CLICK HERE