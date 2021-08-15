LIVE BLOG: Indiana Takes on Serbian Club Team BC Mega in the Bahamas Again on Sunday

Indiana looks to complete the sweep of Serbian professional team BC Mega on Sunday in the second game of their exhibition series in the Bahamas. Follow our live blog for all the latest news.

Indiana wraps up its weeklong trip to the Bahamas on Sunday with its second exhibition game against Serbian professional club team BC Mega. The game starts at 1 p.m. ET

There is no TV, no radio and no streaming, but we'll keep you updated here in our live blog with eyes in the Imperial Ballroom of the Atlantis Paradise Island casino and resort in Nassau, Bahamas

If you don't know how our game-day blog works, just keep the story up and we'll keep refreshing it. The latest items are on the top. Here we go, our last basketball to tie us over until November.

Indiana's starting five announced

12:45 p.m. ET – Mike Woodson is going with the same starting lineup for the second game in the series. It's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson up front, with Miller Kopp, Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson outside.

Warming up in the ballroom

12:30 p.m. ET – The guys are out on the floor and shooting around. Fans in the stands are sharing some video. We'll link them here.

On Friday night, USF transfer Michael Durr, true freshman Logan Duncomb and sophomore guard Anthony Leal didn't play because of nagging injuries. But Duncomb and Leal are out on the floor warming up this afternoon, so it will be interesting to see if they're good to go for Sunday.

Serbians learning as they go

12:20 p.m. ET Indiana got 10 extra practices this summer to prepare for this trip, and they've been working with Mike Woodson and his staff on the floor for about a month and a half. They're learning a new offense and a new defense, which made it mildly surprising that Indiana won so easily on Friday night, cruising to a 79-66 victory.

BC Mega, though, has only been together for a few weeks themselves, they said after the game. They were working through a lot of kinks on Friday night as well, and it showed. They're expecting a better performance on Sunday, which should make this afternoon's battle all the more interesting.

It's going to see if they can get 6-foot-10 forward Nikola Jovic going. He didn't make a single field goal on Friday, which was surprising considering that many think of his as a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Indiana's attacking defense made him uncomfortable. Parker Stewart had five steals, Trey Galloway gave him fits and several others contributed as well.

Postgame chats from Friday

12:10 p.m. ET – Miller Kopp, Tamar Bates and Tracye-Jackson had a few things to say after the game, and we've got some live video of the interviews. Check it out

Related stories on Indiana basketball