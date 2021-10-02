LIVE BLOG: Indiana Welcomes Fans Back for 2021 Hoosier Hysteria

Fans are back in Assembly Hall for Hoosier Hysteria this year. Follow along for all the updates on what it's like inside Assembly Hall.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — If you're unable to attend Hoosier Hysteria this season and don't feel like subscribing to BTN+, not to worry. We have you covered with this live blog for Indiana's fans return to Assembly Hall.

We'll have frequent updates on what Mike Woodson and Teri Moren are saying, who is winning what competition, how the Hoosiers look during their scrimmage and much more.

Let's get started:

4:03 p.m. ET — After a chilling intro video to welcome fans back in Assembly Hall, the women's team has started to get introduced fresh off its first-ever trip to the Elite Eight in 2021.

3:54 p.m. ET — Indiana recruits CJ Gunn and Jalen Hood-Schifino have officially arrived in Assembly Hall for Hoosier Hysteria. They are two of Indiana's three talented 2022 commits so far. The third, Kaleb Banks, is competing in a tournament in Texas today.

2:45 p.m. ET — Indiana freshman guard Tamar Bates has signed with Excel Sports for NIL representation, Excel announced on Saturday.

Bates, as well as the other Hoosier basketball players, will be getting a portion of the Hoosier Hysteria posters being sold at Assembly Hall today. They are being sold for $2.98.

2:41 p.m. ET — Check out some the gear the Hoosiers will be sporting today for Hoosier Hysteria.

2:30 p.m. ET — Fans have begun filing into Assembly Hall. The Hoosier faithful were full of energy in line as they were chanting for Indiana basketball and anticipating being able to step into the mecca of college basketball.

Here's a look at what the setup looks like in The Hall:

