LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game Against Butler in Real Time

Indiana women's basketball (11-0) hosts the Butler Bulldogs (5-6) on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated with all the news and views from press row in real time.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Welcome to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where No. 4 Indiana hosts the Butler Bulldogs on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. Coach Teri Moren and the Hoosiers look to stay undefeated against a Butler team that enters today's matchup with a 5-6 record. 

This is our live blog, where we'll keep you updated on all the news and views from the game in real time. We'll throw in some highlights and opinion as well. All of the latest news appears at the top, so just keep refreshing.

  • INDIANA-BUTLER PREVIEW: Non-conference season is wrapping up, and the Hoosiers are hoping for the gift of 12-0 as they face Butler at home on Wednesday. Indiana leads the all-time series 8-1, but the Bulldogs are well accustomed to facing ranked opponents like Indiana as they've seen 15 in a 5-year span. CLICK HERE
