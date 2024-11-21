LIVE BLOG: Updates From No. 16 Indiana's Game Against UNC Greensboro
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Snow is coming down outside, but we're safe inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for Thursday's game between No. 16 Indiana and UNC Greensboro.
Coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers are 3-0, most recently defeating South Carolina 87-71 on Saturday. Indiana has one final home game before heading to the Bahamas for three marquee nonconference games in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Out of the Southern Conference, UNC Greensboro comes to Indiana with a 2-1 record after losing to Southern Methodist.
Welcome to our live blog, where we'll share updates, highlights, stats and thoughts on the game.
1H 3:18 – Indiana leads UNCG 28-20 at the under-4 timeout. Indiana scored 21 points with 11:07 left in the half, but it has scored just seven points since. Turnovers have become an issue, with five occurring in that roughly eight-minute stretch.
1H 4:03 – Second foul on Carlyle puts UNCG on the free throw line, but Reath only splits the pair. Indiana's lead is down to 26-20.
1H 6:00 – UNCG on a 9-0 now after a 3-pointer and a layup on back-to-back possessions by Polite. Most recently with a shot clock violation, Indiana hasn't scored in the last 5:07 and has missed its last six shots.
1H 7:36 – Indiana leads UNCG 21-9 at the under-8 timeout. Indiana hasn't scored in 3:31, but it still leads comfortably as UNCG is shooting 22.2%. Rice leads the way with eight points on 2-for-2 3-point shooting.
1H 8:59 – Ronald Polite III with an and-one layup through a foul from Carlyle, but he missed the free throw. It's been a rough game for UNCG so far, shooting 3 for 15 from the field and turning the ball over seven times.
1H 11:08 – Langdon Hatton and Luke Goode in the game now, replacing Mgbako and Reneau. So Indiana has four bench players and one starter in the game now: Rice, Galloway, Tucker, Goode and Hatton. Hatton scored inside on his first possession, assisted by Rice.
1H 12:19 – Freshman Bryson Tucker and senior Trey Galloway are the first Hoosiers off the bench for Indiana, replacing Kanaan Carlyle and Oumar Ballo. They've been the first paif off the bench in each of the last three games. It's been noticeable how much more depth Indiana has this season, with guys like Tucker, Galloway and Luke Goode coming off the bench. Indiana leads 19-5.
1H 13:42– Mgbako ran off a screen for an open mid-range jumper. A few possessions later, he knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing, assisted by Rice. Indiana center Oumar Ballo is proving his worth on the defensive end too. He contested a reverse layup at the rim, then closed out well on a floater. Indiana leads 17-3.
1H 15:29 – Indiana leads UNCG 12-3 at the first media timeout. UNCG is playing a zone defense now. It looked like a 3-2 zone on that last possession. But Indiana did a good job of swinging the ball around, and it led to a 3-pointer from Rice at the top of the key. He's got six points.
1H 18:17 – Reneau jumped the passing lane and took it coast to coast for an easy layup. That followed an easy layup from Ballo on a righty hook the possession before. Indiana's out to an early 7-0 lead.
1H 19:03 – Indiana went inside to Malik Reneau to start. He fumbled the ball at bit, but made a nice pass from the opposite block to the corner to Myles Rice, who knocked down the 3-pointer. Indiana forced a shot clock violation on its first defensive possession.
6:25 p.m. - Usual starters for Indiana: Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle, Mackenzie Mgbako, Malik Reneau and Oumar Ballo. For UNCG it's Kenyon Giles, Ronald Polite III, Donovan Atwell, Miles Jones and Jalen Breath. Indiana has a signficant height advantage, as UNCG's tallest starter is Breath at 6-foot-8.
6:15 p.m. – Indiana will be without sophomore guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton tonight, as they're listed out on the Big Ten availability report. That depletes some of Indiana's guard depth, but it'll still have Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle, Trey Galloway and Bryson Tucker.
