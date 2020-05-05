HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Loyola Makes Damezi Anderson's Transfer Official

Tom Brew

Loyola coach Porter Moser made it official on Monday that former Indiana swingman   Damezi Anderson is now officially part of the Ramblers' program.

Moser said in a release from the school that Anderson will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA rules, but will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, starting with the 2021-22 campaign.

"We are really excited to add Damezi to the Loyola family," Moser said. "He is a long and athletic guard who has a big-time ability to make shots. We have had a good track record of transfers coming into our program and flourishing, and Damezi has the ability to join that list of success stories."

This season, Anderson averaged 2.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 18 appearances for the Hoosiers, scoring in double figures off the bench on a pair of occasions, including a 14-point, six-rebound effort against Troy. 

Loyola has had a recent run of success with players who have excelled after transferring in to the program. Guards Clayton Custer and Marques Townes, who both transferred to Loyola, started on the Ramblers' 2018 NCAA Final Four squad and captured Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year accolades in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Meanwhile, rising redshirt senior Aher Uguak has been a regular in the starting lineup over the last two seasons after transferring from New Mexico and Tate Hall, a transfer from Division II University of Indianapolis, collected Third Team All-MVC and MVC All-Newcomer Team recognition in 2019-20 in his first season of eligibility at Loyola.

Milton Doyle, a Chicago native who transferred from Kansas, graduated in 2017 as one of the most prolific playmakers in recent Loyola history before becoming the first Rambler in 30 years to play in the NBA. In 2020-21, guard, Braden Norris, a Horizon League All-Freshman Team honoree, becomes eligible after sitting out last season following a transfer from Oakland University.

"Loyola was the perfect fit and a great situation for me to grow as a person and to continue developing my game," Anderson said in the release from the school. "I'm excited to get to campus!"

Coming out of South Bend Riley High School, Anderson was ranked No. 92 in the country by 247Sports and No. 114 by Rivals, in addition to being the second-rated player in the state of Indiana. 

Loyola returns all five starters from last year's 21-win team, including senior center Cameron Krutwig, who picked up a First Team All-MVC status for the second straight season.

Moser has steered the program to its best run of success in decades, winning 20 or more contests in three straight seasons for the first time since the early 1960s. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indiana Takeover on BTN Network Tuesday, Including Debut of 'Worth The Wait'

The Big Ten Network will have 24 consecutive hours of Indiana-related programming starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier Doug Crusan Remembers Greatness of Don Shula, Who Passed Away Monday

Doug Crusan, a standout lineman on Indiana's 1967 Rose Bowl team, played for Don Shula for seven years in Miami, and was a starting tackle on the Dolphins' unbeaten team. His coach passed away Monday at age 90.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Extends Ban on Organized Team Activities to June 1

The Big Ten Conference announced Monday that the ban on events taking place on their 14 campuses has been extended another month to June 1. That means all season preparations, recruiting and workouts will still have to be done remotely.

Tom Brew

Point Guard Debate: Who Was Better, Isiah Thomas or Stephen Curry?

With no games going on, we need things to debate and this is a good one between former Indiana great Isiah Thomas and Stephen Curry. Who's been the best point guard in NBA history?

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Reason For Optimism for Football in the Fall as Indiana Starts to Re-Open

Indiana's governor and IU's president have scenarios in place for normalcy to return to Bloomington in the fall, and if it does, that might mean football in the fall as well.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Damezi Anderson Finds New Home, Commits to Loyola

Indiana sophomore Damezi Anderson found a new home quickly, announcing that he is transferring to Loyola just a week after leaving Bloomington.

Tom Brew

Trayce Jackson-Davis Ranked No. 2 on Sports Illustrated List of Top Returning Players

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana's standout freshman who led the team in scoring and rebounding in 2020, is one of the top returning players according to an SI national ranking.

Tom Brew

Rod Thorn: No Conspiracy For Isiah Thomas Not Making 'Dream Team'

Rod Thorn was part of the 1992 "Dream Team'' selection committee, and he said Wednesday that Michael Jordan had nothing to do with Indiana legend Isiah Thomas being left off the team.

Tom Brew

NCAA Prepares to Go Forward With Name, Image and Likeness Legislation

The NCAA no longer is fighting over the rights of players to earn money off of their name, image and likeness, and some sort of legislation could be in place by the 2021-22 school year.

Tom Brew

List of Big Ten Early Entrants into 2020 NBA Draft

With players looking to get feedback from NBA executives and scout, 15 Big Ten players applied for early entry to the 2020 NBA Draft.

Tom Brew