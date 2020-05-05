Loyola Makes Damezi Anderson's Transfer Official

Loyola coach Porter Moser made it official on Monday that former Indiana swingman Damezi Anderson is now officially part of the Ramblers' program.

Moser said in a release from the school that Anderson will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA rules, but will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, starting with the 2021-22 campaign.



"We are really excited to add Damezi to the Loyola family," Moser said. "He is a long and athletic guard who has a big-time ability to make shots. We have had a good track record of transfers coming into our program and flourishing, and Damezi has the ability to join that list of success stories."



This season, Anderson averaged 2.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 18 appearances for the Hoosiers, scoring in double figures off the bench on a pair of occasions, including a 14-point, six-rebound effort against Troy.



Loyola has had a recent run of success with players who have excelled after transferring in to the program. Guards Clayton Custer and Marques Townes, who both transferred to Loyola, started on the Ramblers' 2018 NCAA Final Four squad and captured Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year accolades in 2018 and 2019 respectively.



Meanwhile, rising redshirt senior Aher Uguak has been a regular in the starting lineup over the last two seasons after transferring from New Mexico and Tate Hall, a transfer from Division II University of Indianapolis, collected Third Team All-MVC and MVC All-Newcomer Team recognition in 2019-20 in his first season of eligibility at Loyola.



Milton Doyle, a Chicago native who transferred from Kansas, graduated in 2017 as one of the most prolific playmakers in recent Loyola history before becoming the first Rambler in 30 years to play in the NBA. In 2020-21, guard, Braden Norris, a Horizon League All-Freshman Team honoree, becomes eligible after sitting out last season following a transfer from Oakland University.



"Loyola was the perfect fit and a great situation for me to grow as a person and to continue developing my game," Anderson said in the release from the school. "I'm excited to get to campus!"



Coming out of South Bend Riley High School, Anderson was ranked No. 92 in the country by 247Sports and No. 114 by Rivals, in addition to being the second-rated player in the state of Indiana.



Loyola returns all five starters from last year's 21-win team, including senior center Cameron Krutwig, who picked up a First Team All-MVC status for the second straight season.

Moser has steered the program to its best run of success in decades, winning 20 or more contests in three straight seasons for the first time since the early 1960s.