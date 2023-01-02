Mackenzie Holmes Named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Monday, the Big Ten conference announced Indiana women's basketball senior forward Mackenzie Holmes as the Co-Big Ten Player of the Week alongside Illinois guard Genesis Bryant.

This is Holmes' second Big Ten Player of the Week honor this season as the Gorham, Maine native last got the award in November 2022. She's now won this conference honor five times in her career.

This week, she was chosen for her performances in the Hoosiers' loss to Michigan State on Thursday and their overtime win against Nebraska on New Year's Day.

For the two contests, Holmes averaged 27 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks per game earning two double-doubles going 64.5 percent from the field.

Even though Indiana got its first loss of the season versus the Spartans, Holmes kept at her winning mindset and achieved a career-high 32 points and season-high 12 rebounds, the first 30/10 game for the Hoosiers since Jill Chapman in 2002.

In the Hoosiers' 74-62 overtime win over the Cornhuskers, Holmes led the team with 22 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high five blocks.

Holmes has stepped into her normal self this season as last year was a different narrative. The 6-foot-3-inch forward missed eight games due to a left knee injury that required surgery. She did return to the court last year, but Indiana head coach Teri Moren said earlier this season, she's looking more like the Mack they remember.

She's back to winning weekly honors and stuffing the top of the stat sheet as No. 6 Indiana moves into Big Ten play.

Up next, the Hoosiers will hit the road to face Northwestern on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

