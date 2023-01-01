Skip to main content
Indiana Women's Basketball: Grace Berger Loses the Leg Brace on New Year's Day

© Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indiana Women's Basketball: Grace Berger Loses the Leg Brace on New Year's Day

Ahead of the Nebraska game on New Year's Day, Hoosier senior point guard Grace Berger was spotted at warmups without her right leg brace.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The new year brings good news as Indiana women's basketball senior guard Grace Berger was spotted walking around at warmups without a leg brace ahead of the Nebraska game.

Berger isn't suited up to play, but the leg brace that once extended from her upper right thigh to her lower ankle is gone. She's wearing loose sweat pants but doesn't appear to be hiding any large brace.

In late November, the star point guard went down with a right knee injury at the Las Vegas Invitational. Within the Hoosiers' third offensive possession, Berger fell to the floor clutching her knee. Indiana head coach Teri Moren even shed some tears in the post game press conference.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When the Hoosiers returned home that Sunday, Berger got an MRI and was ruled as out indefinitely. However just this week, Moren said Berger is getting better, and she's pleased with her recovery process. 

It was never revealed what kind of knee injury Berger had since teams usually keep that information pretty private, but it can be assumed it wasn't anything too detrimental since she's walking on it New Year's Day.

Indiana managed just fine without their star point guard and won seven games without her including the Auburn one where she first went down. However, the competitive Big Ten conference caught up to No. 4 Indiana as Michigan State defeated the Hoosiers 83-78 on Thursday.

A specific return date for Berger most likely won't be revealed, but the lack of brace shows she's on her way to a faster recovery than most anticipated.

  • HOOSIERS TO PLAY NEBRASKA AT HOME The Hoosiers will look to bounce back from their loss to Michigan State by welcoming Nebraska to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on New Year's Day. This broadcast is Indiana's first game of the season featured on the main ESPN. CLICK HERE
  • HOLMES MOVES UP NO. 15 LEADING SCORER IN PROGRAM HISTORY Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes posted 32 points in the Hoosiers' loss to Michigan State on Thursday, which bumped her up to No. 15 on Indiana's all-time leading scorers list. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA LOSES FIRST GAME OF SEASON TO MICHIGAN STATE The No. 4-ranked Hoosiers snapped their undefeated record, losing to Michigan State 83-78 on the road. Despite the 'L', senior forward Mackenzie Holmes dropped 32 points for her new career-high performance. CLICK HERE

In This Article (1)

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers

Screen Shot 2023-01-01 at 7.03.19 AM
Basketball

Former Hoosier Victor Oladipo Breaks Internet With Vicious Dunk

By Tom Brew
GeorgiaStetsonBennettOhioState
Play
Football

College Football Bowl Schedule 2022-23: Dates, Gametimes, TV Information, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew
OhioStateCJStroudGeorgia
Football

Big Ten Roundup (Dec. 31): Ohio State, Michigan Both Lose Playoff Thrillers

By Tom Brew
Xavier Johnson
Play
Basketball

Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV

By Tom Brew
Tom Allen
Play
Football

Indiana Football Hopes to Land Veteran Quarterback in Transfer Portal

By Jack Ankony
Sydney Parrish
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball to Start New Year With Nebraska on ESPN

By Haley Jordan
Josh Sanguinetti
Play
Football

Josh Sanguinetti Withdraws From Transfer Portal, Returns to Indiana

By Jack Ankony
Mackenzie Holmes
Play
Basketball

Mackenzie Holmes Moves Up to 15th All-Time Leading Scorer For Indiana Women's Basketball

By Haley Jordan