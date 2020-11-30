LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Providence in Real Time

Indiana and Providence are tangling in the first round of the Camping World Maui Invitational on Monday, and we've got all your news and opinions in real time in our live blog.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Welcome inside the bubble of the Harrah's Cherokee Center for the first round of the Camping World Maui Invitational basketball tournament. It's very quiet in here, with only squeaking sneakers from the players and some artificial noise being piped in.

There are no fans in the stands, not even parents of the players or staff members. There's a very small amount of media people too, and I'm glad to be one of them.

It's Indiana and Providence in the first round, and it starts at 2:30 p.m.. Here's the link to our story on how to watch the game, and some notes and nuggets. CLICK HERE

Follow along on our blog and keep refreshing here at HoosiersNow.com. Let’s get it started!!!

2:45 pm ET — Another big key to this game is Indiana doing a better job at the free-throw line after going only 10 for 22 in the opener. So it was a good time to see Race Thompson knock down his first two free throws. Armaan Franklin just hit a three in Indiana leads 9-4 at the first media timeout. Looking good out of the gate.

2:42 p.m. ET — Race Thompson gets an offensive rebound and a put-back for Indiana’s first score. Rebounding a huge key in this game, as we’ve discussed.

2:40 p.m. ET — Hoosiers are the visitors and wearing red. Starters for Indiana are Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Armando Franklin, Rob Phinisee and Al Durham.

MY TWO CENTS: 230 p.m. ET — Jason Benetti and Bill Walton on the call for ESPN2. #nails #chalkboard on B-dub. They aren’t here. Broadcasting remotely.

2:20 p.m. ET — Indiana center Joey Brunk is dressed and is warming up. Looks like he’s good to go after missing the opener with a sore back. Slight delay to start, so figure on about a 2:40 tip.

Indiana warming up.

2:13 p.m. ET — The first game of the tournament featuring No. 17 Texas and Davidson has run long. It’s been a tight game throughout. Texas finally won, 78-76z If the Hoosiers win today, they'll get Shaka Smart’s Texas team at 1:30 p.m. p.m. Tuesday afternoon. If they lose, they'll get Davidson at 7 p.m.

1:45 p.m. ET — Indiana and Providence are both 1-0, grabbing easy victories in their season openers. Indiana won 89-59 in Bloomington against Tennessee Tech and Providence won a home game against Fairfield, winning 97-56. Center Nate Watson had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and I'm looking forward to seeing how Indiana handles him.