Last 'Last Dance': The 10 Best Tweets After Conclusion of Greatest Documentary Ever

"The Last Dance'' featuring Michael Jordan and his final ride with the 1998 Chicago Bulls has been riveting, must-see TV for the past five Sunday nights. It's been sensational, and the final two episodes — episodes 9 and 10 — that aired Sunday were off the charts, too.

Because of this crazy pandemic and no live sports to watch, this documentary couldn't have come at a better time. For those of us who lived it back in the day, it's been thrilling to relive it all. For current basketball fans — and many young current players — it's been an opportunity to draw back the curtain on the greatest player to ever play the game — and to see how hard he worked, how driven he was and how he could never accept losing.

It's been the best 10 episodes in sports documentary history, in my opinion, so I thought I'd wrap it up this morning with the 10 best tweets on Jordan and "The Last Dance.''

1. Dick Vitale: 'Greatest ever'

There may be funnier tweets, and sillier tweets and better clips — and we're going to get to all of those — but my man Dick Vitale hit the nail on the head for all of us. This was only THE GREATEST TV EVER!!! Summation complete.

2. The cigars, the drink next to the chair ...

The best thing about this entire documentary were the interviews with Jordan in various chairs in his home, or in a hotel room stretched out with a cigar or a drink or both. It gave us the "real'' Michael Jordan that we've never seen before.

3. Security guards became legends, too

One of the best things about this documentary was meeting some of the characters behind the scenes. Jordan's security guards provided a ton of great moments and lines throughout the documentary.

4. Today's kids learn NBA before LeBron

There are a lot of youngsters who weren't even born in 1998 who never saw the greatness of Jordan, and they've only heard the stories. Now, they got to watch — and they've loved it.

Kids, he's the greatest. And that's no disrespect to LeBron James. There's just no comparison. That's all

5. Fifteen minutes of fame ... starts now!

Twitter blew up Sunday night during this scene from a game at Market Square Arena because everyone was wondering who this woman was. Turns out, according to radio guy Jake Query, that's Kathy Martin Harrison, daughter of longtime car dealer Ed Martin, and current owner of the business.

6. A 'Coming to America' reference always wins

Michael Jordan's thrilling performance while battling the flu against the Utah Jazz in the finals has always been "The Flu Game'' in my book. It got good love on Sunday night, too, but for different reasons. It wasn't the flu??? But this tweet made me laugh, because various versions of this scene from "Coming to America'' have made the rounds for years.

Bingo.

7. The trash talking ... and the cars

One thing we definitely learned was no one could trash-talk like Jordan, even to Larry Legend. Jordan got in some shots — but also paid great respect to Larry Bird — on his way out the door after Game 7 of the NBA's Eastern Conference finals in 1998.

And MJ, that's one sweet ride. I've loved seeing all the license plates throughout the series. too. (FYI: There is a cuss in the tweet. I'd apologize, but this isn't ESPN2!)

8. Learning from the greatest

Michael Jordan had some great coaches during his basketball career, most notably Dean Smith at North Carolina and Phil Jackson during his run to six titles with the Bulls. One thing that's come out of this documentary is that in wanting to be the best, he was also willing to listen to people — and it paid off in championships. This tweet, I thought, caught that perfectly.

9. Jordan crushing Jerry Krause one last time

Michael Jordan took shots on Bulls general manager Jerry Krause whenever he could, and that was certainly the case at the end. The whole pizza caper made me laugh.

10. The perfect ending

You can sum up the greatest of the entire 10 hours is this little 2-minute snippet from Jordan at the end of Episode 7 because it covers it all. Did his teammates like him? He didn't care. "I never asked them to do anything I didn't do.'' A tyrant? "You might think that because you haven't won anything.'' And the emotion he shows? "It is who I am and that's how I played the game. If you don't want to play that way, don't play that way.

"Break."

So now that it's over, it's not REALLY ever over, right? We won't get anymore new shows, but we can watch all 10 episodes over and over on Netflix, and you know I will. I would have been fine with 100 more episodes.

Until then, I'll just be sad that it's over.

BONUS ROUND: A thank you from Indiana's Al Durham. We all feel that way.