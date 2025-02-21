Michigan Signs Dusty May To Contract Extension
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana fans who had their minds made up on a local product to take charge of the Hoosiers’ men’s basketball program got bad news late Friday afternoon.
The University of Michigan announced that men’s basketball coach Dusty May agreed to a contract extension.
"I am excited to announce that Dusty and I have agreed to a new multi-year contract," said Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel in a press release.
"His commitment to this University and the success of the men's basketball program has far exceeded our expectations and makes us all excited for what the future holds. I look forward to Dusty, Anna, and his family remaining a part of the fabric of this University and community for many years to come."
May himself pledged his allegiance to Michigan as he expressed his desire to continue to build on tthe renaissance the Wolverines have enjoyed in his first season as the Michigan coach. Michigan is currently 20-5 and has a 12-2 record in the Big Ten. The Wolverines host Michigan State tonight in a first-place battle.
"I am grateful to Warde (Manuel), President Santa Ono, and all the members of the Board of Regents for the trust and support they have given me as the head coach," May said in the same press release.
"My goal is to bring continued success to this historic program. We cannot reach that goal without the hard work that my staff and players put into this program. We have built a solid foundation; however, there is much more work to be done. I look forward to those challenges and what the future holds for me and my family in Ann Arbor."
"I am thrilled that Dusty will be with us long term," said Ono. "I want to thank Warde for his outstanding leadership and for getting this done."
Terms of May’s contract were not disclosed.
This news will be devastating to Indiana fans who advocated for May to be Indiana’s next coach and it indicates that Michigan was nervous that it might lose May if it didn't act.
May’s salary in his previous contract was $3.625 million. Had he taken the Indiana job before April 1, his buyout at Michigan would have been $5,000,000 plus the $1,513,000 signing bonus he was given when he was hired in 2024.
May was born in Terre Haute. He grew up in Greene County, Ind. – which is adjacent to Monroe County, where Bloomington and Indiana University are located. He is an Indiana graduate, and he was a student manager at Indiana from 1996-2000 at the end of Bob Knight’s tenure as head coach.
May took unheralded Florida Atlantic to the 2023 Final Four and has been a popular candidate to succeed Mike Woodson as Indiana’s head coach ever since then given his Indiana and local ties.
May is the second coaching candidate with in-state ties championed by segments of the Indiana fanbase that will apparently not be an option for Hoosiers. Last Friday, Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens ruled out interest in the job.
