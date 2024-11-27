What Mike Woodson, Malik Reneau Said After Indiana's 89-61 Loss to Louisville in Battle 4
PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas – Indiana lost 89-61 to Louisville Wednesday in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
The Hoosiers will play No. 3 Gonzaga Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET after the Bulldogs lost 86-78 to West Virginia Wednesday.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson and power forward spoke to reporters after Wednesday's game.
Here's the video and full transcript.
On how much he looks at everything, including the scheme, after such a big loss…
Woodson: “Well again, it was beyond schemes. I thought they came out at the very beginning, and they punched us and we didn’t respond. And it didn’t get better throughout the ballgame, and as a coach I gotta get this team more ready to go. I’m talking about from the beginning to the end. I look at the stat sheet, offensively, we just, we had nothing from a perimeter standpoint, and they had a lot to do with that because of their physicality. We can’t complain and not play through it. We just gotta get a little tougher. You go 9-for-43 with your perimeter players, it’s gonna be tough to beat anybody in college basketball.”
On how the floodgates opened in the second half...
Woodson: "Well again, defensively, it's always kind of always been our signature, and we just didn’t have it tonight. I mean, from ball screens to ball movement, we just took nothing away, and we’d been pretty good in those areas. Tonight, we had nothing for Louisville. I gotta give them credit, because they played extremely well. We gotta somehow go back and regroup. That's the nature of playing college basketball. You get your butt beat like this year, you hope you learn but don't have a quick turnaround. I mean, you do have a quick turnaround. We play the winner [loser] between Gonzaga and West Virginia tomorrow, and we gotta see what we’re made of, see if we can rebound and bounce back.”
On why Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle and Trey Galloway combined for just three points...
Woodson: "Again, it's not just those two. We went 9-for-43 with our perimeter play, and that's tough to overcome. I mean, you're not gonna beat anybody that way, and then you compound it with 23 turnovers. Something – that's probably more turnovers than we've had since I've been here as a coach. That's tough. You're not gonna beat very many teams turning it over 23 times and with your perimeter play going 9-for-43. Those are things that are fixable. We gotta just clean them up and see if we can rebound tomorrow."
On how he tells his team to put this one behind them and move on...
Woodson: "Well, it's tough. These are young men, and I get it. But the games are not going anywhere. I mean, we got a game tomorrow night, and we gotta go back and put them through this film session and see if we can learn from it and see if I can get them over the hump and get them back going again for tomorrow night, because these games come so quickly and you can't run from it. So I'm not gonna let them forget this game, because this was embarrassing and you gotta give Louisville credit because they played their butts off, but we didn't play Indiana basketball, I didn't think."
On if 23 turnovers are a product of the team's unfamiliarity and if they're too far behind in that area...
Woodson: "Well again, I'm not using that as an excuse. We've had a few games that we've had some good basketball play and some bad basketball play, but at the end of the day, you still gotta take care of the basketball if you're gonna score the ball. And 23 times we didn't get opportunities to do that because we hand-delivered it to our opponent. So we just gotta come back and get better in that area and get our guys hitting shots and feeling good. But we gotta do better defensively. We just got out-toughed, and that's unacceptable to me."
On what he thought of Indiana's competitiveness as a team...
Reneau: "I think we had great intentions. We had a great scout going into the game. I think we just didn't execute the game plan that coach Woodson had, especially on the defensive end with guarding certain people, knowing what we're doing. I had a couple mistakes myself. So it was just like not a lack of focus toward the scout we had, and just not giving it our all while we were on the court."
On how he tried to turn Indiana's lack of focus around in the middle of the game...
Woodson: "Well, it's not easy. We could just never get it going. I thought we made a couple buckets starting the second half, and they just countered right back. Then it just got out of hand. We couldn't make shots. We turned the ball over, and it just led to easy buckets for them. Once they go the cushion, they felt good about their play. So it's just something that we're gonna have to learn from, because we can't go back and get this game. Like I said, tomorrow we jump it up again tomorrow, so I gotta get this ball club ready to play tomorrow night."
On if he was frustrated again about Indiana's low assists numbers after mentioning that after last game...
Woodson: "Well, it's tough. Because, again, you only have 10 assists because you turn it over 23 times. Those are opportunities you give yourself a chance to score, and we just didn't do that. That's just – we've been averaging, I think, around 11-12 turnovers a game since we've started, and that's kind of where you like to be, or a little less than that. But 23 is just way too many. You're not going to beat very many teams in college basketball doing that."
On his message to the team after his frustration from the Eastern Illinois game and what led to Indiana not being ready for this game...
Woodson: "Well again, we had some tough practices after that, and again, practices are what they are. We work our asses off in practice, and I push guys to do the right thing and you hope when you get to the ball game, everything just kind of flows. Tonight, we went backwards, and I just gotta get us going forwards."
On how difficult it is to not press and force things as players when things are going wrong...
Reneau: "Yeah, I mean, that only makes the game worse for us. People trying to do it by themselves, it just only causes more turnovers. You may get a couple buckets here and there, and I mean, our focus as a group is trying to play together from here on out and keep going from there."
