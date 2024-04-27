Jack’s Take: Mike Woodson Restores Optimism Around Indiana Basketball Through Offseason Recruiting

Myles Rice and Kanaan Carlyle put on a SHOW in their matchup last night. The two freshman guards had 30+ PTS each and some must-see highlights.🍿



Rice- 35PTS | 8AST | 15/24 FG | 5/10 3PT | 4STL



Carlyle- 31PTS | 10/18FG | 3/5 3PT | 8/9 FT



Atlanta natives hooping in the PAC-12. pic.twitter.com/duySZLdAkG