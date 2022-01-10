My Two Cents: Indiana's Turnover Issues Seem To Be Going Away
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A couple of impressive victories were nice, and it's been a good week for Indiana's basketball team. They are 12-3 now, but even more importantly, it seems like they're just getting better every game.
They look pretty darn good. Not overpowering good, not 40-minutes of perfection good, but ... well, good.
Indiana beat Minnesota Sunday, winning 73-60 and fixing a few issues along the way. I didn't like that they lost a 12-point lead in the first 10 minutes of the second half, but they also looked great down the stretch for the second straight game. They only allowed six points in the last nine minutes against the Gophers, and did the same with Ohio State on Thursday night, holding them to six in 10 minutes.
The Hoosiers also shot the ball well early, hitting seven three-pointers in the first half after making only six in the previous two games combined.
But what was really nice was the the Hoosiers only turned the ball over six times, and just twice in the first half while running up that 10-point lead. A major issue early in the season, the turnover problem seems to be going away. (Inset knock-on-wood here.)
During the three games so far in 2022, the Hoosiers have committed only 21 total turnovers, a 7.0 average. Indiana had committed 185 turnovers in the previous 12 games, a 15.4 average. Woodson's goal is 12 or less per game.
So, yeah, he's been pretty happy lately.
Here's their turnover history so far this season:
- Nov. 9 — Had 8 turnovers while beating Eastern Michigan 68-62
- Nov. 12 — Had 15 turnovers while beating Northern Illinois 85-49
- Nov. 17 — Had 16 turnovers while beating St. John's 76-74
- Nov. 21 — Had 27 turnovers while beating Louisiana 76-44
- Nov. 23 — Had 11 turnovers while beating Jackson State 70-35
- Nov. 27 — Had 15 turnovers while beating Marshall 90-79
- Nov. 30 — Had 26 turnovers while losing at Syracuse 112-110 in OT
- Dec. 4 — Had 15 turnovers while beating Nebraska 68-55
- Dec. 8 — Had 9 turnovers while losing at Wisconsin 64-59
- Dec. 12 — Had 17 turnovers while beating Merrimack 81-49
- Dec. 18 — Had 14 turnovers while beating Notre Dame 64-56
- Dec. 22 —Had 13 turnovers while beating Northern Kentucky 79-61
- Jan. 2 — Had 6 turnovers while losing at Penn State 61-58
- Jan. 6 — Had 9 turnovers while beating Ohio State 79-61
- Jan. 9 — had 6 turnovers while beating Minnesota 73-60
There are a lot of ways to look at those numbers, of course. It was the biggest issue this team had early in the season. For instance, let's break down the numbers by month.
- NOVEMBER (7 games): 118 turnovers for a 16.9 average
- DECEMEBER (5 games): 68 turnovers for a 13.6 average
- JANUARY (3 games): 21 turnovers for a 7.0 average.
That's substantial progress, and it's also proof that they are getting more and more comfortable with running Mike Woodson's new offense. That takes time, for any program. And we also have to remember that there are six new players on this team, three of them starting.
That's a big learning curve all around.
"In my opinion, the turnovers have cut down because we are getting more comfortable playing together,'' Indiana guard Parker Stewart said on Sunday. "Guys are learning each other's games and being more poised with the ball, I feel like.''
What's been obvious lately is that the guards have been more secure with the ball, and the bigs, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson, have been better about passing out of double teams. There's been more controlled movement and that's a comfort factor, too. Guys are making good decisions, even on the fly.
Stewart, for instance, has been better the past couple of games in attacking the basket instead of settling for threes. It all adds up nicely.
"Trayce is an unselfish player and always seems to find me when I’m open on the wing,'' Stewart said. "I think we compliment each other well on the floor. And driving, it’s something I’m used to. At my old school (UT-Martin, where he played for his father), I played point guard. Obviously, my role here is different, so I’m still working on getting adjusted. But I feel like I’m getting more comfortable every game.''
Indiana is averaging 9.0 turnovers a game so far through five Big Ten games, and that includes 15 against Nebraska in the league opener. Since then, that average drops to 7.5 per game.
And when you take out those two horrible turnover games with Louisiana (27) and Syracuse (26), and the Hoosiers are right where they want to be at 11.8 turnovers per game.
That's something, isn't it? It starts with the point guards, Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee, but it filters throughout the team. It keeps getting better and better.
"I'm trying to give all these guys confidence, but I'm also still trying to coach them, too. That's a part of coaching. There's some tough love there,'' Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. "I'm tough on point guards. I've always been that way. But he's still learning. He's trying to figure me out. Rob is trying to figure me out.
"Tonight I thought both of them played extremely well, considering all the hollering and screaming I was doing over there.''
Indiana had five guys in double figures against Minnesota, and the guards played a big role, not only in protecting the ball, but knocking down shots as well. Stewart, who had 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting, was in a nice flow all game.
"I got a couple (good looks) tonight off of out of bounds plays, focusing on setting a good screen for someone else that helps get me open,'' Stewart said. "I'm also trying to be more aggressive inside the arc, because that opens up the three-ball for me more as well, I think.''
Checking off some boxes on the improvement chart is a nice thing. One thing that still needs to be accomplished though is winning on the road. That's the next challenge, starting Thursday night at Iowa, and then Monday at Nebraska.
Challenge offered? Challenge accepted.
