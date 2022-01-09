Photo Gallery: Indiana Versus Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers are now rolling in the Big Ten picking up another conference win. Indiana defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 73-60 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday.

Senior guard Xavier Johnson led the Hoosiers with 14 points followed by junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and senior guard Rob Phinisee who tied with 13.

Scroll through more than 30 game day snapshots to feel like you were there along with 17,222 fans in Assembly Hall.

Minnesota at Indiana Xavier Johnson Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Luke Loewe (12) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Race Thompson Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Race Thompson Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Eric Curry (1) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson USA Today Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Luke Loewe (12) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Miller Kopp Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard E.J. Stephens (20) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Rob Phinisee Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) shoots the ball while Minnesota Golden Gophers guard E.J. Stephens (20) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Tamar Bates Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the ball over Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Tamar Bates Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Luke Loewe (12) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Eric Curry (1) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Tamar Bates Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the ball while Minnesota Golden Gophers guard E.J. Stephens (20) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trey Galloway Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) shoots the ball in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trey Galloway Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard E.J. Stephens (20) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Rob Phinisee Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) shoots the ball in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Parker Stewart Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) looks for the open man during the first half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Mike Woodson Indiana head coach Mike Woodson watches his team during the first half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots over Minnesota's Eric Curry (1) during the first half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) looks to score past Minnesota's Eric Curry (1) during the first half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Race Thompson Indiana's Race Thompson (25) looks to score past Minnesota's Charlie Daniels (15) during the first half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Trayce Jackson-Davis & Parker Stewart Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) defends Minnesota's Payton Willis (0) during the first half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Trayce Jackson-Davis & Parker Stewart Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) defends Minnesota's Payton Willis (0) during the first half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Xavier Johnson Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) shoots over Minnesota's Jamison Battle (10) during the first half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Rob Phinisee Indiana's Rob Phinisee (1) shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Trayce Jackson-Davis Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) rebounds the ball in the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Parker Stewart & Trayce Jackson-Davis Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis & Race Thompson Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and forward Race Thompson (25) defend in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trey Galloway Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Rob Phinisee Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Luke Loewe (12) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Tamar Bates Indiana's Tamar Bates (53) celebrates a Parker Stewart (45) 3-pointer during the second half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Mike Woodson Indiana Mike Woodson watches his team during the second half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Parker Stewart Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) defends Minnesota's Luke Loewe (12) during the second half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends Minnesota's Eric Curry (1) during the first half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

