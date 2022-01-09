Skip to main content
Photo Gallery: Indiana Versus Minnesota

Indiana claims its third Big Ten win of the season after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers 73-60 at home. Scroll through more than 30 game day pictures from inside Assembly Hall.

USA Today

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers are now rolling in the Big Ten picking up another conference win. Indiana defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 73-60 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday.

Senior guard Xavier Johnson led the Hoosiers with 14 points followed by junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and senior guard Rob Phinisee who tied with 13.

Scroll through more than 30 game day snapshots to feel like you were there along with 17,222 fans in Assembly Hall.

Minnesota at Indiana

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17477656

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Luke Loewe (12) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17477660

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17477654

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17477688

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17477658

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Eric Curry (1) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

Xavier Johnson guards a Minnesota Golden Gopher.

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Luke Loewe (12) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp

USATSI_17477690

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard E.J. Stephens (20) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Phinisee

USATSI_17477659

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) shoots the ball while Minnesota Golden Gophers guard E.J. Stephens (20) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tamar Bates

USATSI_17477682

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the ball over Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tamar Bates

USATSI_17477693

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Luke Loewe (12) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17477684

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Eric Curry (1) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tamar Bates

USATSI_17477683

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the ball while Minnesota Golden Gophers guard E.J. Stephens (20) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

USATSI_17477685

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) shoots the ball in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

USATSI_17477692

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard E.J. Stephens (20) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Phinisee

USATSI_17477695

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) shoots the ball in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17477982

Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) looks for the open man during the first half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Mike Woodson

USATSI_17477975

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson watches his team during the first half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17477973

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots over Minnesota's Eric Curry (1) during the first half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17477676

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) looks to score past Minnesota's Eric Curry (1) during the first half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Race Thompson

USATSI_17477670

Indiana's Race Thompson (25) looks to score past Minnesota's Charlie Daniels (15) during the first half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. 

Trayce Jackson-Davis & Parker Stewart

USATSI_17477667

Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) defends Minnesota's Payton Willis (0) during the first half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17477979

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) shoots over Minnesota's Jamison Battle (10) during the first half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Rob Phinisee

USATSI_17477666

Indiana's Rob Phinisee (1) shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17478001

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) rebounds the ball in the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart & Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17478000

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis & Race Thompson

USATSI_17478006

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and forward Race Thompson (25) defend in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

USATSI_17478012

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Phinisee

USATSI_17478007

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17478008

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Luke Loewe (12) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tamar Bates

USATSI_17478132

Indiana's Tamar Bates (53) celebrates a Parker Stewart (45) 3-pointer during the second half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Mike Woodson

USATSI_17478178

Indiana Mike Woodson watches his team during the second half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. 

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17478149

Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) defends Minnesota's Luke Loewe (12) during the second half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. 

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17478222

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends Minnesota's Eric Curry (1) during the first half of the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

  • HOW TO WATCH INDIANA VS. MINNESOTA: Indiana wants to put an exclamation point on this week's homestand, looking to knock off the Minnesota Golden Gophers in an early Sunday game. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread, starting lineups and the usual batch of newsy nuggets. CLICK HERE. 
  • INDIANA VS. MINNESOTA LIVE BLOG: Welcome to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where the Indiana Hoosiers look to continue their winning ways at home against Minnesota. Here is our live blog, where we keep you updated in real time with all the news and views from the game right here from press row. CLICK HERE. 
  • INDIANA FAVORITED OVER MINNESOTA: Indiana hosts Minnesota on Sunday, and the Hoosiers are a double-digit favorite, but the Golden Gophers have been very impressive in that circumstance this season. Here's the latest on the point spread, and complete results for both teams against the number this season. CLICK HERE. 

