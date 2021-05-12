Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Out For Remainder of the Season

The Miami Heat announce guard Oladipo is done for the season after surgery

After the acquiring guard Victor Oladipo at the trade deadline, the Miami Heat will be without him the remainder the season.

The Heat confirmed Oladipo is done for the year after undergoing quadriceps tendon surgery recent.

"Victor Oladipo has decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon," the Heat released in a statement. "The surgery will take place tomorrow in New York. There is no timetable for his return at this time."

Oladipo only played just four games with the Heat. His season ended after landing awkwardly following a dunk during a game against Los Angeles Lakers April 8.

Oladipo, who is just 28, is a two-time NBA All-Star. He's struggled since dealing with a ruptured in January of 2019. The Heat, who made the NBA Finals last year and lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, will now likely lean on guards Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn, to handle the point guard duties. Dragic is among the league's most experienced veterans while Nunn finished second to Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant in last year's Rookie of the Year race.

The Heat have three regular season games left. Miami is tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Heat play host to the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night. The Sixers hold the No. 1 spot in the East, two games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets.

