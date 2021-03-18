How To Watch Thursday Night's NCAA Tournament First Four Games

After a nearly two-year wait, the NCAA Tournament is finally back on the sporting calendar on Thursday with the First Four tipping things off in Bloomington and West Lafayette.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It's been nearly two full years – since April 9, 2019 – that we've been able to enjoy an NCAA Tournament basketball game, but that all changes Thursday with the First Four tipping off the 2021 event in Bloomington and West Lafayette.

There are the usual 68 teams in the tournament again this year, but this tournament is unique in that the entire event is going to be played at six venues all inside the state of Indiana. All teams are quarantined in Indianapolis area hotels and stay secluded except for trips to the gym to practice or play.

The bracket is slightly different in that the four First Four games are now being played on Thursday instead of Tuesday and Wednesday like previous years. The first round is played on Friday and Saturday this year, and the second round is Sunday and Monday.

The four games tonight are sure to be entertaining, with the point spreads for all four games starting at two points or less. There are two games as No. 11 seeds and two as No. 1 seeds.

Here's everything you need to know about the four games, with game times, TV information and the latest on point spreads:

Texas Southern vs. Mount St. Mary's

Who: Texas Southern Tigers (16-8 overall, 10-3 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference) vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (12-10, 9-7 in the Northeast Conference).

What: No. 16 seed play-in game.

When : 5:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 18.

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Latest Line: Mount St. Mary's is a 1-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 3 p.m. on Thursday. The over/under is 133.

Kenpom.com rankings: Texas Southern is ranked No. 229, the lowest of any team in the NCAA Tournament, and Mount St. Mary's is No. 219, the second-lowest.

How they got here: Texas Southern beat Prairie View A&M 80-61 in the SWAC Tournament finals last Saturday. Mount St. Mary's beat Bryant 73-68 to win the NEC title.

TV: TruTV

TruTV Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Steve Lavin (color commentary), Avery Johnson (color commentary, Evan Washburn (sidelines)

Drake vs. Wichita State

Who: Drake Bulldogs (25-4 overall, 15-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference) vs. Wichita State Shockers (16-5, 11-2 in the American Athletic Conference).

What: No. 11 seed play-in game.

When : 6:27 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 18.

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.

Latest Line: Drake is a 2.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 3 p.m. on Thursday. The over/under is 140.5.

Kenpom.com rankings: Drake is No. 53, Wichita State is No. 74.

How they got here: Drake received an at-large bid to the tournament. They lost in the MVC finals to Loyola in their last game. Wichita State received an at-large bid to the tournament. They lost in the AAC semifinals to Cincinnati in their last game.

TV: TBS

TBS Announcers: Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jimmy Jackson (color commentary), Allie LaForce (sidelines)

Appalachian State vs. Norfolk State

Who: Appalachian State (17-11 overall, 7-8 in the Sun Belt Conference) vs. Norfolk State (16-7, 8-4 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

What: No. 16 seed play-in game.

When : 8:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 18.

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Latest Line: Appalachian State is a 3-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 3 p.m. on Thursday. The over/under is 133.5.

Kenpom.com rankings: Appalachian State is ranked No. 208, and Norfolk State is No. 200.

How they got here: Appalachian State beat Georgia State 80-73 to win the Soun Belt Conference tournament. Norfolk State beat Morgan State 71-63 to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title.

TV: TruTV

TruTV Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Steve Lavin (color commentary), Avery Johnson (color commentary, Evan Washburn (sidelines)

Michigan State vs. UCLA

Who: Michigan State Spartans (15-12 overall, 9-11 in the Big Ten Conference) vs. UCLA Bruins (17-9, 13-6 in the American Athletic Conference).

What: No. 11 seed play-in game.

When : 9:57 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 18.

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.

Latest Line: Michigan State is a 2.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 3 p.m. on Thursday. The over/under is 134.

Kenpom.com rankings: Michigan State is No. 57, UCLA is No. 45.

How they got here: Michigan State received an at-large bid to the tournament. They lost in the Big Ten quarterfinals to Maryland in their last game. UCLA received an at-large bid to the tournament. UCLA lost in the Pac-12 semifinals to Oregon State in their last game.

TV: TBS

TBS Announcers: Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jimmy Jackson (color commentary), Allie LaForce (sidelines)

