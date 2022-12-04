PHOTO GALLERY: Here Are the Best Photos From Indiana's Matchup With Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Indiana lost its first game of the season on Saturday, falling 63-48 to Rutgers at Jersey Mike's Arena. It was the first Big Ten conference game for both teams, and it was a tough one for the Hoosiers, who struggled to shoot and rebound.

Miller Kopp led the Hoosiers with 21 points, making five three-pointers. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hoosiers (7-1) are back in action on Wednesday night, when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are unbeaten in Bloomington this season, going 5-0 on its home court.

Here is our photo gallery from the game:

Xavier Johnson © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) drives to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Mawot Mag (3) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Trayce Jackson-Davis © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) drives to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends in front of guard Cam Spencer (10) during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Race Thompson © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) looks to shoot as Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Mawot Mag (3) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena Trayce Jackson-Davis © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) rebounds during the first half against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Paul Mulcahy (4) at Jersey Mike's Arena. Trey Galloway © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) dribbles as Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Derek Simpson (0) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Malik Reneau © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau (5) drives to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Cam Spencer (10) and guard Paul Mulcahy (4) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Miller Kopp © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) looks to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Paul Mulcahy (4) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena.

Malik Reneau © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau (5) is tied up by Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Antwone Woolfolk (13) Tamar Bates © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the ball as Indiana Hoosiers guard Anthony Leal (3) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Trey Galloway © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Derek Simpson (0) drives to the basket against Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena.

