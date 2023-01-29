PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Basketball Shuts Down Ohio State in the Hall

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Saturday night was electric as the Hoosiers shut down the Ohio State Buckeyes 86-70 inside a packed Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. In case you weren't a part of more than 17,000 fans that packed the stands (or even if you were) relive it all again through 20 of the best photos from the night.

Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino had himself a standout day as he went 6-for-9 from downtown for 24 points leading all scorers. Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis no doubt had a solid performance with 18 points while freshman forward Malik Reneau stepped in to add 15 points in the absence of forward Jordan Geronimo.

Geronimo was ruled out ahead of tipoff with a left leg injury he aggravated. Reneau and fellow freshman forward Kaleb Banks shared minutes as they made Indiana head coach Mike Woodson proud for playing their butts off, he said.

Catch the action all over again featuring smooth post play from Jackson-Davis, a mid-air layup from Banks and of course a whole lot of Hood-Schifino shots as the team's offensive engine for the night.

Up next, Indiana will travel to College Park to face the Maryland Terrapins on Jan. 31. Then, it's that time of year for a good rivalry matchup. The Hoosiers will host No. 1 Purdue on Feb. 4 for an in-state Big Ten battle.

Indiana improves to a 15-6 overall record with a 6-4 Big Ten start. Maryland is barely trailing with a 14-7 season record and 5-5 Big Ten start.

