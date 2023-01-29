Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Basketball Shuts Down Ohio State in the Hall

Check out 20 of the best photos from Indiana basketball's 86-70 win over Ohio State in a booming Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Saturday night was electric as the Hoosiers shut down the Ohio State Buckeyes 86-70 inside a packed Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. In case you weren't a part of more than 17,000 fans that packed the stands (or even if you were) relive it all again through 20 of the best photos from the night.

Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino had himself a standout day as he went 6-for-9 from downtown for 24 points leading all scorers. Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis no doubt had a solid performance with 18 points while freshman forward Malik Reneau stepped in to add 15 points in the absence of forward Jordan Geronimo.

Geronimo was ruled out ahead of tipoff with a left leg injury he aggravated. Reneau and fellow freshman forward Kaleb Banks shared minutes as they made Indiana head coach Mike Woodson proud for playing their butts off, he said.

Catch the action all over again featuring smooth post play from Jackson-Davis, a mid-air layup from Banks and of course a whole lot of Hood-Schifino shots as the team's offensive engine for the night.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Trey Galloway, TJD and Jalen Hood-Schifino

Trey Galloway, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino

Malik Reneau

Malik Reneau
Trayce Jackson-Davis

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Race Thompson

Race Thompson
Trayce Jackson-Davis

Tamar Bates

Tamar Bates

Mike Woodson

Mike Woodson

Malik Reneau

Malik Reneau

Trey Galloway

Brice Sensabaugh Trey Galloway
Trayce Jackson-Davis

Miller Kopp

Miller Kopp

Martha the Mop Lady

Martha the Mop Lady
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Race Thompson

CJ Gunn

CJ Gunn
Tamar Bates
Malik Reneau

Kaleb Banks

Kaleb Banks

Up next, Indiana will travel to College Park to face the Maryland Terrapins on Jan. 31. Then, it's that time of year for a good rivalry matchup. The Hoosiers will host No. 1 Purdue on Feb. 4 for an in-state Big Ten battle.

Indiana improves to a 15-6 overall record with a 6-4 Big Ten start. Maryland is barely trailing with a 14-7 season record and 5-5 Big Ten start. 

  • WHAT BANKS AND RENEAU SAID Here's what Indiana basketball freshmen forwards Malik Reneau and Kaleb Banks had to say after the Hoosiers' 86-70 win over Ohio State on Saturday. Read their full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the entire press conference. CLICK HERE
  • WHAT WOODSON SAID Indiana basketball is on a five-game winning streak after defeating Ohio State 86-70 at home. Hear from head coach Mike Woodson after the game through the full press conference video, or just read his transcript. CLICK HERE
  • GAME STORY: INDIANA DEFEATS OHIO STATE Jalen Hood-Schifino hit six first-half three-pointers and scored 24 points, leading Indiana to an 86-70 victory over Ohio State, the Hoosiers' fifth-straight victory. He did it all despite dealing with stomach issues all night. CLICK HERE

In This Article (2)

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Malik Reneau and Kaleb Banks Talk About Beating Ohio State
Play
Basketball

What Freshmen Malik Reneau, Kaleb Banks Said After Beating Ohio State

By Haley Jordan
Mike Woodson
Play
Basketball

What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana Basketball's Win Over Ohio State

By Haley Jordan
IndianaJalenHoodSchifinoOhioState1
Play
Basketball

Hood-Schifino Goes Off Early, Hoosiers Rip Ohio State For 5th-Straight Win

By Tom Brew
Chris Holtmann
Play
Basketball

Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann Comments on Metal Falling From Assembly Hall Scoreboard

By Jack Ankony
B5877B54-7840-4C85-B34F-BB575A03BEA4
Play
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Ohio State in Real Time

By Tom Brew
Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) and forward Malik Reneau (5) celebrate in the second half against Michigan State.
Play
Basketball

WATCH: Trey Galloway Knocks Down 3-Pointer to Extend Indiana's Lead

By Jack Ankony
Trey Galloway
Basketball

WATCH: Trey Galloway's Reverse Layup Gets Hoosier Nation on its Feet

By Haley Jordan
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Basketball

Trayce Jackson-Davis Throws Down Dunk to Give Hoosiers a Lead

By Haley Jordan