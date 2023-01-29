What Freshmen Malik Reneau, Kaleb Banks Said After Beating Ohio State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Saturday night, Indiana basketball shut down Ohio State 86-70 at home. Freshmen forwards Malik Reneau and Kaleb Banks recapped the win in a post game press conference.

Both players stepped up in the absence of sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo who was ruled out with a left leg injury before tipoff. Reneau scored 15 points in 23 minutes as one of three players in double-figure scoring while Banks put up five points and had seven rebounds in just 12 minutes.

Read their full transcripts, or just watch the attached video of the entire press conference.

Q. On Hood-Schifino…

RENEAU: Well, he's on a hot streak, so on the bench, coming off the bench, just got to keep it up, support him, like everybody else, cheer him on, give him that confidence that he needs to keep performing how he is.

Q. On Hood-Schifino’s professional approach…

RENEAU: (Schifino), he's ready to go at any moment, at any time. He prepares mentally, physically, and it's two or three days before the game time, he's in the gym, getting up shots, after practice, before practice. He's really prepared for when those games come to perform like he performed today.

Q. On opportunities when opponents focus on Jackson-Davis…

RENEAU: Everything, everything opens up. Race gets a chance to post-up, I get a chance to post-up when they're double-teaming like that, shots get open, and everything just opens up when they start double-teaming Trayce, and it lets me and Race be able to isolate on the other side on the post-ups and stuff like that, get open threes, cuts and all that stuff.

Q. On recent success…

RENEAU: Just calming down on the court, being calm when I'm out there, and just letting the game come to me. Yeah, that's pretty much it.

Q. On waiting for his opportunity…

BANKS: It definitely was a challenge. It got hard. It was hard, but I stayed ready, just stayed the course, and eventually like tonight I got a chance. I think I contributed well. That's about it.



Q. On developing as a freshman…

BANKS: One of the things that was holding me back was probably my defense for the most part. I think I really got better on defense, on the defensive end. Just learning how to switch, stuff like that.



On the offensive end, I've been shooting it well. I've been on and off with my shot. I think I'm starting to get my shot back, too, so I'm just progressing, day by day.

Q. On learning from, and with, Hood-Schifino…

BANKS: Just by following his lead. You see him in the gym every day, it motivates you to do better for yourself. He's a great leader, and he's a great point guard. I mean, I try to follow his lead as much as I can, and so far, I'm doing well with that.

Q. On making the most of his minutes…

BANKS: I mean, that definitely was my motivation. It was my shot. I had a feeling before the game that today was going to be the day, so I tried to make the best out of it, and I think I did well.

