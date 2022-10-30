Skip to main content
PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Basketball Vs. Marian Exhibition Game

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Basketball Vs. Marian Exhibition Game

Take a look at 20 photos from Indiana basketball's exhibition game win over Marian inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana basketball is back, and in case you missed the action, here are 20 photos from inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall of the Hoosiers' exhibition matchup versus the Marian Knights.

Indiana defeated Marian 78-42 and led the entire game giving Coach Mike Woodson the opportunity to test out several different rotations complete with the freshmen suiting up in the cream and crimson for the first of many times.

Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and freshman forward Malik Reneau were both tapped to start after it was announced Trayce Jackson-Davis and Tamar Bates would be unavailable this game for precautionary reasons.

Reneau finished with 14 points while Hood-Schifino added 13 on the night. Freshmen Kaleb Banks and CJ Gunn also got their time in the spotlight with Banks putting up six points.

While the scoreboard showed an offensive-heavy game for the Hoosiers, Coach Mike Woodson said he was most proud of the Hoosiers' defensive efforts.

Xavier Johnson

Xavier Johnson

Anthony Leal

Anthony Leal

Race Thompson

Race Thompson

Race Thompson and Malik Reneau

Race Thompson and Malik Reneau

Malik Reneau

Malik Reneau

Xavier Johnson

Xavier Johnson
Jalen Hood-Schifino

Miller Kopp

Miller Kopp and Jordan Geronimo

Mike Woodson

Mike Woodson

Miller Kopp

Miller Kopp

Miller Kopp

Miller Kopp

Mike Woodson

Mike Woodson

Malik Reneau

Malik Reneau

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Xavier Johnson

Xavier Johnson

Jordan Geronimo

Jordan Geronimo

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Kaleb Banks

Kaleb Banks

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Indiana Basketball

Indiana Basketball

Every scholarship player plus one walk-on in Nathan Childress got valuable playing minutes too.

"It's important for everybody to play, because from a coaching standpoint, I'm still trying to figure out who can do what," Woodson said in a post game press conference.

"I thought yesterday everyone was in tune knowing we had this game today, and they all came out and performed."

Up next, the Hoosiers will face Saint Francis in another exhibition game on Nov. 3 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Regular season play begins on Nov. 7 when Indiana welcomes Morehead State to the Hall followed by Bethune-Cookman.

Indiana Men's Basketball Full Schedule: Click HERE.

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers

