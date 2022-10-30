PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Basketball Vs. Marian Exhibition Game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana basketball is back, and in case you missed the action, here are 20 photos from inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall of the Hoosiers' exhibition matchup versus the Marian Knights.

Indiana defeated Marian 78-42 and led the entire game giving Coach Mike Woodson the opportunity to test out several different rotations complete with the freshmen suiting up in the cream and crimson for the first of many times.

Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and freshman forward Malik Reneau were both tapped to start after it was announced Trayce Jackson-Davis and Tamar Bates would be unavailable this game for precautionary reasons.

Reneau finished with 14 points while Hood-Schifino added 13 on the night. Freshmen Kaleb Banks and CJ Gunn also got their time in the spotlight with Banks putting up six points.

While the scoreboard showed an offensive-heavy game for the Hoosiers, Coach Mike Woodson said he was most proud of the Hoosiers' defensive efforts.

Xavier Johnson © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Anthony Leal © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Race Thompson © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Race Thompson and Malik Reneau © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Malik Reneau © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Xavier Johnson © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Miller Kopp © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Mike Woodson © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Miller Kopp © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Miller Kopp © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Mike Woodson © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Malik Reneau © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Jalen Hood-Schifino © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Xavier Johnson © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Jordan Geronimo © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Jalen Hood-Schifino © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Kaleb Banks © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Jalen Hood-Schifino © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana Basketball © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Every scholarship player plus one walk-on in Nathan Childress got valuable playing minutes too.

"It's important for everybody to play, because from a coaching standpoint, I'm still trying to figure out who can do what," Woodson said in a post game press conference.

"I thought yesterday everyone was in tune knowing we had this game today, and they all came out and performed."

Up next, the Hoosiers will face Saint Francis in another exhibition game on Nov. 3 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Regular season play begins on Nov. 7 when Indiana welcomes Morehead State to the Hall followed by Bethune-Cookman.

Indiana Men's Basketball Full Schedule: Click HERE.