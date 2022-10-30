PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Basketball Vs. Marian Exhibition Game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana basketball is back, and in case you missed the action, here are 20 photos from inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall of the Hoosiers' exhibition matchup versus the Marian Knights.
Indiana defeated Marian 78-42 and led the entire game giving Coach Mike Woodson the opportunity to test out several different rotations complete with the freshmen suiting up in the cream and crimson for the first of many times.
Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and freshman forward Malik Reneau were both tapped to start after it was announced Trayce Jackson-Davis and Tamar Bates would be unavailable this game for precautionary reasons.
Reneau finished with 14 points while Hood-Schifino added 13 on the night. Freshmen Kaleb Banks and CJ Gunn also got their time in the spotlight with Banks putting up six points.
While the scoreboard showed an offensive-heavy game for the Hoosiers, Coach Mike Woodson said he was most proud of the Hoosiers' defensive efforts.
Read More
Xavier Johnson
Anthony Leal
Race Thompson
Race Thompson and Malik Reneau
Malik Reneau
Xavier Johnson
Miller Kopp
Mike Woodson
Miller Kopp
Miller Kopp
Mike Woodson
Malik Reneau
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Xavier Johnson
Jordan Geronimo
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Kaleb Banks
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Indiana Basketball
Every scholarship player plus one walk-on in Nathan Childress got valuable playing minutes too.
"It's important for everybody to play, because from a coaching standpoint, I'm still trying to figure out who can do what," Woodson said in a post game press conference.
"I thought yesterday everyone was in tune knowing we had this game today, and they all came out and performed."
Up next, the Hoosiers will face Saint Francis in another exhibition game on Nov. 3 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Regular season play begins on Nov. 7 when Indiana welcomes Morehead State to the Hall followed by Bethune-Cookman.
Indiana Men's Basketball Full Schedule: Click HERE.