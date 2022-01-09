LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Minnesota on Sunday in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to center court at Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall, where the Indiana Hoosiers are still unbeaten this season, and they're looking forward to continuing their winning ways against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The game starts at Noon ET. Here is all the TV information, including lots of nuggets on the game. CLICK HERE

The Hoosiers are 11-3 on the season, and 2-2 in the Big Ten. They are a perfect 10-0 at home. Minnesota has been very good away from home. The Gopphers (10-2, 1-2 in the Big Ten) are 5-0 away from home, and have three true road wins at Mississippi State, Pittsburgh and Michigan. So it is odd that the Hoosiers are a heavy double-digit favorite. Here's the latest on the point spread. CLICK HERE

If you're not familiar with our live blog, we post all the news and play from the game and in opinion and highlights here and there. The latest items are always at the top, so just keep refreshing.

Here we go. Enjoy the game.

12:28 p.m. — We're at the under-8 timeout and Minnesota leads 25-24. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson back in. They went out at the 10:36 mark and we're at 5:55 now, so they sat for nearly 5 minutes of game time. Offense gets very stagnant when they're not on the floor.

12:25 p.m. — Both teams go cold there for a while, No points for nearly three minutes. Eric Curry scores for Minnesota, but Rob Phinisee answers with a three for Indiana. Hoosiers lead 22-21.

12:21 p.m. — Trey Galloway, Michael Durr and Jordan Geronimo in for the Hoosiers.

12:16 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis' first points come at the 10:36 mark. Minnesota has been doubling him on every catch so far, so it's been crowded in the post. He attacks quickly there, before the double comes. Had a nice assist out of the double the previous possession, hitting an open Parker Stewart for three.

12:12 p.m. — First substitution is Rob Phinisee for Xavier Johnson. Rob gets a nice round of applause from the students. He hits a three to pull Indiana within two, at 16-14.

12:05 p.m. — We're at the first media timeout, and Minnesota is out to an early 9-7 lead. The guards are leading the way for Indiana so far. Point guard Xavier Johnson has five points, and Parker Stewart has a pair.

12:01 p.m. — Today's officials are Larry Scirotto, Rob Kueneman, Don Daily

11:55 a.m. — Inquiring minds want to know the important stuff so, yes, Indiana coach Mike Woodson is wearing a suit today, as he does for every home game.

11:50 a.m. — Nice to see the students back in Assembly Hall.

11:45 a.m. — No Khristian Lander for Indiana today. He's not dressed, and is being held out with a leg injury. He's day-to-day.

11:40 a.m. — They say it's hard to win on the road, especially with a first-year coach and a revamped roster. Don't tell that to Minnesota. The Gophers are 5-0 away from home this season, winning all three true road games (Pittsburgh, Mississippi State and Michigan), plus two other neutral site games in November.

11:35 a.m. — Trayce Jackson Davis had 27 points against Ohio State on Jan. 6, and now sits at 1,227 career points, good for 36th place all-time after passing Jeffrey Newton (1,203), Tom Coverdale (1,217) and Steve Downing (1,220) on Thursday night. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

11:30 a.m. — Indiana has won five straight games against Minnesota at Assembly Hall, and getting the sixth will take a solid perfomance because the Gophers do a lot of good things on the defensive end. They rank seventh nationally and first in the conference in three-point defense. The Gophers have allowed just 236 attempts and 61 opponent threes through 12 games and just 25.8 percent. They also play solid defense without fouling. Minnesota ranks 10th nationally in fewest fouls and first in the Big Ten with 13.3 per game. The Gophers also rank second in the Big Ten in fewest turnovers and sixth nationally with 115.

11:25 a.m. — If Minnesota's Payton Willis looks familiar to you, well, he should. The College of Charleston transfer used to play at Minnesota, too. He's had a well-traveled career. He played two seasons at Vanderbilt from 2016-18, then transferred to Minnesota. After sitting out a year, he averaged 8.9 points per game for the Gophers in the 2019-20 season but then transferred to Charleston for a year before returning to the Gophers after Johnson was hired. He has 1,022 career points.