Projecting Indiana Basketball's Starting Lineup And Rotation For The 2026-27 Season

With three preseason exhibitions in the books, Indiana basketball turns its attention to Monday's regular-season opener against Eastern Illinois.



Here's how I think the Hoosiers' starting lineup, bench rotation and depth could look entering the 2026-27 season.

Projected starters

Markus Burton, Darren Harris, Jaeden Mustaf, Aiden Sherrell, Samet Yigitoglu

If it isn't broken, there's little reason to fix it. Indiana rolled out this starting five against Butler, North Carolina and Western Kentucky, and all indications suggest DeVries will stick with it Monday.



Three spots appear particularly secure. Burton is Indiana's primary offensive engine, while Sherrell and Yigitoglu give the Hoosiers a formidable frontcourt combination. Barring injury, it's difficult to envision any of those three relinquishing their starting roles.



The more interesting conversation involves the other two spots.

Entering the preseason, Harris, Mustaf and Bryce Lindsay appeared to be competing for two starting positions. Harris and Mustaf won those jobs, and despite Lindsay's impressive October, both should retain them.



Mustaf's value extends well beyond the box score. DeVries has emphasized his defensive importance and his ability to take on an opponent's most dangerous perimeter player makes him particularly valuable alongside Indiana's other offensive-minded pieces.

Harris, meanwhile, could face the most pressure from Lindsay if DeVries eventually considers a lineup change. But there's another argument for keeping Lindsay exactly where he is.



Indiana already has plenty of scoring potential in its starting lineup. Bringing Lindsay off the bench allows DeVries to inject another offensive threat into the game without sacrificing that balance.

Besides, starting is one thing. Finishing is another.



Don't be surprised if Lindsay spends plenty of crunch-time minutes on the floor, regardless of whether his name is announced during pregame introductions.

Projected bench rotation

Bryce Lindsay, Sam Alexis, Trevor Manhertz, Trent Sisley

If Lindsay doesn't crack the starting lineup, he should have the sixth-man role practically to himself.



His preseason scoring performances made him impossible to ignore, and his ability to create offense could prove invaluable when Indiana's starters need a breather.

There's even a reasonable path toward Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year consideration if Lindsay carries his October momentum into the regular season.



Beyond Lindsay, the rotation becomes relatively straightforward.

Assuming DeVries settles on a nine-man rotation, as he frequently did last season, Alexis, Manhertz and Sisley are the obvious candidates to complete it.



Alexis gives Indiana an experienced interior presence behind Sherrell and Yigitoglu, providing physicality and rebounding when the Hoosiers need fresh legs in the frontcourt.

Manhertz offers a different dimension with his combination of length and perimeter shooting, while Sisley's versatility gives DeVries flexibility to experiment with different combinations.



Together, those four reserves provide a little bit of everything: scoring, size, shooting, and positional flexibility.

Projected depth pieces

Prince-Alexander Moody, Vaughn Karvala

Beyond the projected nine-man rotation, opportunities are expected to become fewer and farther between.



Moody and Karvala stand out as the two most likely candidates to receive occasional minutes, particularly during Indiana's nonconference schedule.

Neither should be expected to command a consistent role immediately, but both could benefit from favorable matchups, foul trouble or games that get out of hand.



Both were involved in Indiana's late-game lineup against Western Kentucky, offering a glimpse of DeVries' willingness to give his younger players meaningful opportunities.

Additionally, with the NCAA's shift to a five-in-five model on the eligibility front, traditional redshirt considerations are a thing of the past.



For now, Indiana's nine-man rotation looks relatively settled. But rotations are rarely permanent, and October's pecking order doesn't always survive the grind of Big Ten play.



The Hoosiers have their starting five. What remains to be seen is which combinations DeVries trusts when the games begin to matter most.