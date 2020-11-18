Merry Christmas! Purdue's Complete Men's Basketball Schedule Announced

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Big Ten Conference has announced the conference schedule, finalizing Purdue’s 2020-21 slate, which will consist of 27 total games and 13 home games.

The Boilermakers will open Big Ten play Dec. 16, by hosting Ohio State in Mackey Arena.

After a tilt with Notre Dame on Dec. 19, Purdue will head to preseason favorite Iowa for a Dec. 22, tilt against the Hawkeyes.

For the first time in school history, Purdue will play on Christmas Day when Maryland visits Mackey Arena.

Purdue will hit the road for its next two games at Rutgers (Dec. 29) and Illinois (Jan. 2). Purdue returns home to host Nebraska on Jan. 5, then travels to Michigan State on Jan. 8, and Indiana on Jan. 14, wrapping up a difficult stretch of four road games in a five-game stretch.

Purdue then hosts three of its next four games at home, hosting Penn State (Jan. 17), Michigan (Jan. 22) and Minnesota (Jan. 30), which sandwiches a trip to Ohio State (Jan. 27).

The Boilermakers open February at Maryland on Feb. 2, then host Northwestern on Feb. 6. After playing at Minnesota on Feb. 11, the Boilermakers host Michigan State on Feb. 16, then travel to Nebraska on Feb. 20.

Purdue concludes at Penn State (either Feb. 26 or Feb. 27), then hosts Wisconsin (March 2) and Indiana (March 6) to close out the regular season.

Purdue opens the season Wednesday, Nov. 25, against Liberty in the Space Coast Challenge in Melbourne, Fla.

Here is the link to the complete schedule: CLICK HERE

Purdue 2020-21 schedule

Nov. 25, Wed., at Melbourne, Fla., vs. Liberty, 6 p.m., CBS Sports

Nov. 26, Thurs., at Melbourne, Fla., vs. Clemson or Mississippi State, TBA, CBS Sports

Dec. 1, Tues., vs. Oakland, TBA, TBA

Dec. 4, Fri., vs. Valparaiso, TBA, TBA

Dec. 8, Tue., vs. Miami, TBA, TBA

Dec. 12, Sat., vs. Indiana State, TBA, TBA

Dec. 16, Wed., vs. Ohio State, TBA, TBA

Dec. 19, Sat., at Indianapolis, vs. Notre Dame, TBA, TBA

Dec. 22, Tues., at Iowa, TBA, TBA

Dec. 25, Fri., vs. Maryland, TBA, TBA

Dec. 29, Tue., at Rutgers, TBA, TBA

Jan. 2, Sat., at Illinois, TBA, TBA

Jan. 5, Tue., vs. Nebraska, TBA, TBA

Jan. 8, Fri., at Michigan State, TBA, TBA

Jan. 14, Thurs., at Indiana, TBA, TBA

Jan. 17, Sun., vs. Penn State, TBA, TBA

Jan. 22, Fri., vs. Michigan, TBA, TBA

Jan. 27, Wed., at Ohio State, TBA, TBA

Jan. 30, Sat., vs. Minnesota, TBA, TBA

Feb. 2, Tue., at Maryland, TBA, TBA

Feb. 6, Sat., vs. Northwestern, TBA, TBA

Feb. 11, Thur., at Minnesota, TBA, TBA

Feb. 16, Tue., vs. Michigan State, TBA, TBA

Feb. 20, Sat., at Nebraska, TBA, TBA

Feb. 27, Sat., at Penn State, TBA, TBA

March 2, Tue, vs. Wisconsin, TBA, TBA

March 6, Sat., vs. Indiana, TBA, TBA