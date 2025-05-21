Race Thompson Is Back With Indiana Assembly Ball TBT Team
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It’s clear that the Assembly Ball TBT team is getting the band back together.
Race Thompson has committed to play for the Indiana-alumni-based team in The Basketball Tournament in July at Hinkle Fieldhouse. He was also on the 2024 roster.
Thompson played at Indiana from 2018-23. He was a starter in his final three seasons with the Hoosiers. Thompson averaged 7.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in his five seasons. He peaked at 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds in the 2021-22 season.
Thompson played in 28 games for the G League Memphis Hustle in the 2024-25 season. He averaged 6.7 points and 3.6 rebounds.
Assembly Ball first put a team into the popular TBT alumni tournament in 2024. Former Hoosiers Yogi Ferrell, Devonte Green, Jordan Hulls, Miller Kopp, Juwan Morgan, Thompson, Noah Vonleh and Troy Williams were on the roster. Players from other universities also played for Assembly Ball.
Ferrell, Thompson and Williams are set to return for the 2025 edition and will be joined by James Blackmon Jr. so far.
Assembly Ball went 2-1 in the 2024 TBT. Assembly Ball defeated The Cru 89-79 in their first game. Assembly Ball then knocked off the Men Of Mackey – Purdue alumni – in a 68-55 victory. Assembly Ball fell to Eberlein Drive – a team consisting of alumni from several universities – in the Butler Regional final by a 82-79 margin.
The Assembly Ball team are co-hosts, along with Butler-oriented team All Good Dawgs, of the Indianapolis Regional, which will take place from July 19-22.
One additional team has been added to the Indianapolis Regional field – Fort Wayne Champs. They join Assembly Ball, All Good Dawgs and Valparaiso-oriented The Cru in the field. The Indianapolis Regional is scheduled to room enough to have eight teams.
Indianapolis Regional tickets are available. The all-session pass for the tournament costs $85. The games involving Assembly Ball and All Good Dawgs on July 19 have ticket prices that start at $15, which is the lowest price for all sessions with the exception of the second session on July 19, where ticket prices start at $5. Information is available at the TBT website.
The allure of the tournament – besides giving fans a chance to see former players on the court again – is that the winning team takes home $1 million. The tournament also features the Elam Ending – an alternative way to finish a basketball game in which teams play to a target score to finish the game.
TBT announced that Louisville will be at home for the duration of the tournament as their fans were the first to sell 4,000 tickets for the event.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- IN-STATE RECRUITS? So far, Darian DeVries hasn't extended offers to any Class of 2026 recruits. There might be a good reason for that. CLICK HERE.
- 2026 RECRUITS: High school players Indiana is interested in from the Class of 2026 recruiting pool. CLICK HERE.
- 2027 RECRUITS: High school players Indiana is interested in from the Class of 2027 recruiting pool. CLICK HERE.