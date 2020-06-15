HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Indiana's Race Thompson, 7 Other Hoosiers on Big Ten Anti-Racism Coalition

Tom Brew

The Big Ten announced on Monday the members that will comprise the first Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, which includes student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors, chancellors, presidents and other members of the Big Ten family representing all 14 schools.

Basketball player Race Thompson is one of two Indiana athletes on the committee, along with swimmer Savanna Spears, plus incoming Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson, and two coaches, volleyball coach Steve Aird and wrestling coach Angel Escobedo. 

Also on the committee are Anthony Thompson, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Engagement and Sports Performance; Mattie White, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Academic Services & Excellence, Senior Woman Administrator and C. Kurt Zorn, Faculty Athletics Representative.

“The events in our country and around the world during the past few months have strengthened my fundamental belief in our need to develop tangible and actionable efforts in a collective manner and provide viable solutions addressing the issues of hate and racism in our society,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said.

“We have the distinct opportunity and responsibility through our Coalition to continually encourage, educate and empower our student-athletes as we embrace transparent and much-needed dialogue regarding meaningful issues that have impacted race relations for many years.”

The league is also starting a voter registration initiative at the same time, "a natural extension of the conversation within the Coalition,'' Warren said, especially in an election year. 

The Coalition was first announced in an open letter from Commissioner Warren on June 1, 2020 following the death of George Floyd. The goal of the Coalition is to seek tangible ways to actively and constructively combat racism and hate around the world while also empowering student-athletes to express their rights to free speech and peaceful protest.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to use my platform as a student-athlete to combat hate and racism in our country,” said Savanna Spears, a Coalition member and a junior on the Indiana women’s swimming and diving team who is from St. John, Ind. “It is so important that we go out and vote so that all our voices can be heard.”

The Coalition will leverage, support and complement the extraordinary efforts already taking place across the Big Ten Conference through initiatives on our campuses, as well as through existing conference-wide organizations like the Big Ten Advisory Commission. Established in 1972 in the midst of a period of significant social unrest in our nation, the Advisory Commission will have direct representation on the Coalition.

Monthly educational programming will begin in July and continue through the general election on November 3, 2020. This programming will be designed to inform and educate student-athletes on the importance of civic engagement and how to register to vote and submit a ballot, in person or absentee.

The Voter Registration Committee will also partner with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law to develop educational programming, create outreach tools, foster open and honest dialogue with law enforcement and collaborate with other established civic platforms. In partnership with Election Protection, the nation's largest and longest-running non-partisan, voter protection program, led by the Lawyers' Committee, the Big Ten Conference will work to ensure that all voters have an equal opportunity to register, vote and have that vote counted. The Big Ten Conference will encourage use of the Election Protection helpline, 866-OUR-VOTE or 866-687-8683, which is available 365 days a year to support anyone with voting-related questions.

“The right to vote is the most important right in our democracy,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “Student-athletes have unique platforms that can be used to educate and activate students all across the country. I am excited to partner with Commissioner Kevin Warren and the Big Ten Conference Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition to help promote civic participation and ensure that the voices of all student voters are heard this election season.”

“I commend Commissioner Warren and the Big Ten Conference for taking action and being part of the solution,” said Coalition member and Maryland football head coach Michael Locksley. “I am honored to be part of this Coalition and look forward to having tough conversations that lead to significant change. 

"Our student-athletes at Maryland have taken it upon themselves to make an impact by not only registering themselves to vote, but also getting out into our community to encourage voter registration and participation on election days. It gives me great pride to see the Big Ten also institute a Voter Registration Initiative that I strongly believe can have a lasting impact.” 

Related stories

  • TOM BREW COLUMN: Naming a building for barrier-breaker Bill Garrett is something that's long overdue at Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • PLAYERS, COACHES SPEAK OUT: Indiana's basketball players and coaches all speak out against racism during a video posted on Twitter. CLICK HERE
  • SPEAKING OUT: Indiana athletic director Fred Glass announced that meetings will be set up to listen to athletes, coaches and staff about racial issues. CLICK HERE
  • FALL SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED: Indiana's plan to return students to campus in the fall semester also includes sending them home for good after Thanksgiving break, and not returning until early February. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Two Cents: Honoring Bill Garrett Should Have Been Done Long Ago

Bill Garrett broke the color barrier for Big Ten basketball in the 1940s, and he's a legend in the state of Indiana for all that he accomplished in a short time. This latest honor is much deserved.

Tom Brew

Twitter Poll: 72% of Indiana Fans Say 'Let's Go Watch Some Games'

The vast majority of fans in our recent social media poll say they are more than willing to sit in the stands at Memorial Stadium or Assembly Hall this season, despite the remnants of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Brew

Indiana Football Player Caleb Murphy Makes a Hole-in-One — On a Par-4!

Caleb Murphy, an incoming freshman defensive end, has been playing golf to stay because during this prolonged break and he had a day for the ages on Sunday, making his first-ever hole-in-one.

Tom Brew

Emotional Chris Beaty Funeral: 'His Legacy Will Live on Forever'

Everyone loved Chris Beaty, and the former Indiana football player was laid to rest Saturday after an emotiional funeral mass. But his legacy will live on in the form of the Chris Beaty Foundation.

Tom Brew

Tears Flow as Friends, Family Say Goodbye to Chris Beaty at Memorial Service

Chris Beaty, the popular former Indiana football player and Indianapolis businessman who was killed May 30, had thousands of people stop by to pay their respects at his memorial service on Friday.

Tom Brew

Large Crowd, Long Lines Expected for Chris Beaty Memorial Service on Friday

A memorial service for Chris Beaty, the popular Indianapolis businessman and former Cathedral and Indiana football player, is Friday from Noon to 6 p.m., and a huge crowd is expected.

Tom Brew

Ohio State's Chase Young, Wisconsin's Dana Rettke Chosen Big Ten's Top Athletes

Indiana men's soccer player Jack Maher and women's basketball player Ali Patberg were the Hoosiers' nominees for the prestigious annual awards. Swimmer Lilly King (2017-18) was the last Indiana winner.

Tom Brew

Twitter Poll: If There Are No Restrictions to Attend Indiana Games, Will You Go?

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we still don't know what it's going to happen with fans in the stands for Indiana football and basketball games this year, so we're going to Twitter to get your opinions.

Tom Brew

SI Daily Cover: It's a Scary Time For Olympic Sports at the College Level

The coronavirus has financially impacted all businesses, including college universities. SI's Pat Forde details why schools are now making budgets cuts to certain sporting programs and how these decisions will impact the future of U.S Olympics participation.

Tom Brew

Chris Beaty, 'The Ultimater Giver,' Spread His Business Acumen to Everyone

Former Indiana football player Chris Beaty took a genuine concern in making sure his friends were successful in business, and he'd help them out in every way possible.

Tom Brew