Report: Former Indiana Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino Signs Deal With 76ers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It’s been a long season for former Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, but he has apparently found a new NBA home.
According to an X post from ESPN basketball reporter Shams Charania, Hood-Schifino has signed a two-way NBA contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.
A two-way contract allows for a player to play with either the NBA club or its G League affiliate. In the 76ers’ case, that is the Delaware Blue Coats, based in Wilmington, Del.
Schifino has had a trying 2024-25 campaign. Originally drafted 17th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, Hood-Schifino played sparingly for the Lakers as his career has been marred by a back injury.
He appeared in 21 games during the 2023-24 season, averaging 1.6 points. He appeared in two games during the 2024-25 season for the Lakers, but at the start of the season, the Lakers announced they intended to decline the third-year rookie option on the Pittsburgh native.
That would have made him a free agent in the summer of 2025, but subsequent events changed Hood-Schifino’s fate.
On Feb. 2, Hood-Schifino was sent to the Utah Jazz as part of the Luka Doncic trade that sent the Slovenian star and two other players from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers. The Mavericks received Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first round draft pick.
Five days after the Jazz acquired Hood-Schifino, they waived him.
At Indiana, Hood-Schifino averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is best remembered for his 35 points he scored in a 79-71 win at Purdue in February 2023. His 35 points remains a freshman record.