Indiana to Play at Syracuse in ACC/Big Ten Challenge This Season

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge pairings have been announced, and Indiana will play at Syracuse this year, its third road game in four years in the event. Indiana is 8-12 in the event, which is entering its 23rd year.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana had a long road trip to Florida State for last year's ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and now the Hoosiers are going to heading back out on the road this year.

Indiana announced on Monday afternoon that the Hoosiers will be traveling to Syracuse this year to take on Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim and the Orange.

The event takes place this year on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Indiana's game with Syracuse will take play on Tuesday night, Nov. 30.

Here are all of the matchups in this year's ACC/Big Ten Challenge:

Monday, Nov. 29

Notre Dame at Illinois

Iowa at Virginia

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Indiana at Syracuse

Minnesota at Pittsburgh

Northwestern at Wake Forest

Duke at Ohio State

Florida State at Purdue

Clemson at Rutgers

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Virginia Tech at Maryland

Michigan at North Carolina

Louisville at Michigan State

Nebraska at NC State

Miami at Penn State

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

Indiana and Syracuse have met six times previously, with Syracuse posting a 5-1 record. The one Indiana win, of course, mattered the most. That's when Indiana beat Syracuse to win the 1987 national championship in New Orleans on Keith Smart's game-winning shot.

Here are all the scores in the rivalry:

March 30, 1987: Indiana 74, Syracuse 73 in NCAA Touranment championship game.

Nov. 23, 1988: Syracuse 102, Indiana 78 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Nov. 25, 1990: Syracuse 77, Indiana 74 at Maui Invitational in Maui, Hawaii.

Nov. 25, 1998: Syracuse 76, Indiana 73 at Maui Invitational in Maui, Hawaii.

March 28, 2013: Syracuse 61, Indiana 50 in NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen.

Dec. 3, 2013: Syracuse 69, Indiana 52 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Syracuse.

Indiana is 8-12 overall in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and they are 0-1 vs. Syracuse in the event.

Syracuse was 18-10 last season and secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year in which the competition was held. The 11th-seeded Orange upset San Diego State and West Virginia and advanced to the Sweet 16 before losing to Final Four bound Houston.

Hall of Fame Coach Jim Boeheim is second in all-time Division I coaching triumphs. He is also second on the active games coached list, trailing only Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski in the two categories.

IU is 8-12 all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge after falling 69-67 in overtime at No. 20 Florida State last year. IU has played a nationally ranked foe in the event for six straight seasons and eight of the last nine campaigns. The Hoosiers will be looking for their first road win in the series wince winning at NC State, 86-75 in 2011.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the event, and all games will also be available to stream via the ESPN app. Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date. The Big Ten has captured the Commissioner’s Cup in each of the last two seasons.

Related stories on Indiana basketball