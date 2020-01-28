HoosiersNow
Former Hoosier Eric Gordon Scores 50 Points For Houston Rockets

Tom Brew

Former Indiana star Eric Gordon scored 50 points Monday night in the Houston Rockets' 126-117 win over the Utah Jazz. It was the most points ever scored by an IU player in an NBA game.

Gordon, the Indianapolis native who played one year for the Hoosiers in 2007-08, poured in 50 points on 22 shots, banging home six 3-pointers and he also made 14 free throws.

Gordon entered the league as a rookie with serious scoring chops. He remains a similar player a decade later, turning in a career night in Houston's win on Monday.

"It really feels great, man. All the stuff I've been through over the years," Gordon told NBA TV postgame. "All the injuries. For me to get a chance to get 50 [points], it definitely means a lot. And I'm headed in the right direction."

It had been 11 years since Gordon even scored 40 points in a game, which is the longest span between 40-point games in NBA history, according to Elias Sports.

With the Rockets playing the second half of a back-to-back without starters James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Clint Capela, they led for all but five minutes and by as much as 17 to shock Utah and Gordon carried them despite the depleted roster.

“That was definitely uplifting. I've coached a lot of teams in a lot of games, and that was one of the most satisfying,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “I thought our guys couldn’t have played harder. Obviously, you make mistakes in a game. But (we got) big play after big play after big play.

“Yeah, they came back a couple times, but we kept going at them. Obviously, Eric Gordon was out of his mind. That’s a great performance.”

Gordon, who was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft, is in his 11th season in the NBA and is in the final year of a 4-year, $52 million contract with the Rockets, He has made more than $122 million in the NBA, the most of any Indiana player in history.

He recently signed a four-year, $75.6 million contract extension.

