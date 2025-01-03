Rutgers Star Dylan Harper Will Not Play Against Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - As Indiana opens Big Ten action, it won't face one of the Big Ten's biggest standouts.
Rutgers freshman Dylan Harper will not play in tonight's game, set for tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET.
According to NJ.com, Harper is at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, but is not dressed for the game. Also according to NJ.com, Rutgers did not specify what the reason for Harper's absence was, but the report said that several people said Harper was "under the weather".
Without Harper, Rutgers loses half of their potent freshman-led scoring machine. Harper leads the Big Ten as he averages 22.8 points per game. The son of former NBA standout Ron Harper also accounts for 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.
Rutgers will still have freshman guard-forward Ace Bailey, who averages 18.2 points, but he is the only other double-digit scorer apart from Harper on the Scarlet Knights' roster.
Indiana will have the chance to go to 2-1 in Big Ten play if the Hoosiers are able to defeat the Scarlet Knights.