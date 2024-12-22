Sydney Parrish Returns As Indiana Surges Past Oakland In Second Half
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Have you ever received a Christmas gift you anticipated you would be getting ahead of time? Even if you know it’s coming, it’s still nice to get the present. Indiana’s women’s basketball team can relate to that.
For the first time since November, Sydney Parrish suited up and played for the Hoosiers on Sunday in the Hoosiers’ final nonconference game against Oakland at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Parrish missed five games with a knee injury suffered during the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in November.
Her return was telegraphed a week earlier by Indiana coach Teri Moren. Parrish warmed up for Indiana’s game against Bellarmine on Dec. 15, but she did not play. Moren said she probably could have, but Parrish was held out another week just to be sure.
Parrish had a solid contribution in her return as Indiana defeated Oakland, 90-55.
Parrish had 11 points, was 4 of 8 from the field, and made 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Her 3-point prowess was part of an Indiana attack in which the Hoosiers shot 45.8% from long range
“For her to be out there today and play the minutes she did and play aggressive like we’ve seen Syd play was a really good sign for us,” Moren said.
Shay Ciezki, who led Indiana with 20 points and went 4 of 7 from 3-point range herself, was pleased to have Parrish back.
“She was super excited. We’re competitors at heart, and no one wants to sit out. We were excited, she was excited. We’re glad to have her back before Big Ten play,” Ciezki said.
Parrish was not made available for comment.
Another good performance was also turned in by post player Karoline Striplin. She scored 16 points and was 7 of 9 from the field. In Indiana’s last three games, Striplin has made 26 of 31 from the field.
Indiana (9-3) shook off an uneven first half to dominate Oakland (4-7) in the second half. The Hoosiers outscored the Golden Grizzlies 55-28 after halftime.
The game was put out of reach by Indiana early in the second half. A 19-0 Indiana run was kick-started by a Parrish 3-pointer as she and Ciezki combined for the first 14 points of the run.
Indiana’s defense played its part in the surge as Oakland had five turnovers. The Hoosiers would amass 30 points in the third quarter and were never threatened from there.
The first half was a different story. Scoring was hard to come by for the Hoosiers as shots weren’t falling consistently.
Indiana missed seven of its first 10 attempts of the game – though two of those makes were 3-pointers, including one by Parrish. Thanks to the shooting slump, Indiana never led by more than the margin of a single possession in the first quarter and settled for a 17-14 lead at the quarter break.
Striplin continued her good run of recent form with a couple of buckets to help Indiana build its lead to 23-14 early in the second quarter, but the Hoosiers waxed and waned throughout the second period, too.
Oakland fought back to slice the deficit to 23-19, only to have Indiana have its best surge of the first half – a 9-0 run to make it 32-19. Then Indiana went back into a shell, failing to score in the final 2:18 of the first half as the Golden Grizzlies closed in to slice the Hoosiers’ lead to 35-27 at halftime.
From this point forward, all games for Indiana will be Big Ten Conference contests. The Hoosiers resume action on Saturday when a resurgent 10-2 Wisconsin team visits Assembly Hall.
“I think this is a motivated group as we break for the holiday,” Moren said.
