Former Hoosier Maurice Creek Hits Game-Winner, Sideline Cancer Heads to TBT Final

Mo money, Mo money. Mo money!

That was Maurice Creek on Sunday night, as he hit a three-pointer to cap a double-digit comeback and send Sideline Cancer to its first-ever TBT title game with a 67-65 win over four-time TBT champion Overseas Elite.

“That might be the biggest shot of my career,” said Creek, who scored 10 second-half points after being shut out in the first half. Creek played at Indiana from 2010 to 2013 and finished his college career at George Washington. He's been playing professionally overseas ever since.

“To do it here, on the biggest stage ... oh my gosh. Once I shot it, I knew it was good.”

Following Creek’s shot, Sideline Cancer players erupted off the bench, touching off one of the biggest celebrations in TBT history. It's the first final for the team, which has played in this event for seven years in a row.

Sideline Cancer's Marcus Keene, whose 22 points led all scorers, was confident in Creek, despite his teammate’s first-half struggles. Remy Abell, another former Hoosier, had 14 points in the win.

“I was telling him all game that I trusted him,” said Keene. “I’m always looking for Mo. He’s the best shooter on our team. I had my turn and I missed it, but I always trust my teammates and he hit it. It's a team thing, and I'm thrilled to be going to the finals.''

Eric Thompson (16 points, game-high 10 rebounds) posted another double-double in the win for Sideline Cancer, which looks to avenge its loss to the Golden Eagles in last summer’s Wichita Regional title game.

“Everybody just stuck together,” said Creek. “We hit big shots and believed in each other, and that’s why we’re in the finals.”

Remy Abell celebrates after Sideline Cancer's semifinal win.

Sideline Cancer held Overseas Elite’s Joe Johnson to just 18 points on 7-for-18 shooting. Overseas Elite went just 1-for-15 from three-point land in the second half and failed to reach the finals for the second straight summer after winning four straight TBT titles.

“We really just fought,” said coach Charlie Parker. “We made sure he was seeing hands from our squad [on defense].”

Sideline Cancer trailed by 10 points after a first half in which they went 1-for-13 from beyond the arc.

“At the end of the day, we knew we had to make some adjustments,” said a choked-up Parker. “It came down to the players. These guys are playing for each other, and they’re playing for something bigger than basketball.”

Sideline Cancer will get its chance at TBT’s $1 million prize in the championship game against the Golden Eagles on July 14th at 7 p.m. Golden Eagles has a former Hoosier as well, Luke Fischer, who spent one semester at IU before playing the rest of his career at Marquette.