TBT 2020 Tournament Results, Schedule
Tom Brew
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Basketball Tournament is taking on a different format this year, playing with no fans and forced to operate under strict quarantine and social distancing guidelines.
Because of it, the event has just 24 teams this year in the single-elimination charity tournament, with a $1 million first prize going to the winners. The event started on July 4 and ends July 14, featuring many former college and professional stars.
Carmen's Crew, a collection of mostly former Ohio State players, are the defending champions and No. 1 seed. Thus far, the higher seed is 7-4 through Tuesday's games.
Here is the complete schedule and results thus far:
Wednesday's Games (July 8)
- No. 8 Red Scare vs. No. 9 Big X, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
- No. 1 Carmen's Crew vs. No. 16 House of Paign, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday's Games (July 9)
- No. 7 The Money Team vs. No. 23 Herd That, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
- No. 2 Overseas Elite vs. No. 15 Armored Athlete, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday/Saturday Quarterfinals (July 10)
- No. 22 Sideline Cancer vs. No. 3 Boeheim's Army
- No. 4 Golden Eagles vs. No. 12 Brotherly Love
- Wednesday's two winners
- Thursday's two winners
Semifinals (July 12)
- Teams TBA
Finals (July 14)
- Teams TBA
Tuesday's Results (July 7)
- No. 22 Sideline Cancer 76, No. 6 Challenge ALS 66 — Game story
- No. 3 Boeheim's Army 76, No. 19 Men of Mackey 69 — Game story
Monday's Results (July 6)
- No. 4 Golden Eagles 76, No. 13 Team CP3 67
- No. 12 seed Brotherly Love advanced by forfeit because No. 5 Eberlein Drive was disqualified due to positive COVID-19 tests.
Sunday's Results (July 5)
- No. 23 Herd That 80, No. 10 Peoria All-Stars 65
- No. 22 Sideline Cancer 93, No. 11 Team Hines 91 — Game story
- No. 19 Men of Mackey 83, No. 14 Heartfire 79 — Game story
- No. 15 Armored Athlete 98, No. 18 Power of the Paw 91
Saturday's Results (July 4)
- No. 9 Big X 79, No. 24 D2 74 — Game story
- No. 12 Brotherly Love 87, No. 21 Stillwater Stars 71
- No. 16 House of 'Paign 76, No. 17 War Tampa 53 — Game story
- No. 13 Team CP3 76, No. 20 PrimeTime Players 74