TBT 2020 Tournament Results, Schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Basketball Tournament is taking on a different format this year, playing with no fans and forced to operate under strict quarantine and social distancing guidelines.

Because of it, the event has just 24 teams this year in the single-elimination charity tournament, with a $1 million first prize going to the winners. The event started on July 4 and ends July 14, featuring many former college and professional stars.

Carmen's Crew, a collection of mostly former Ohio State players, are the defending champions and No. 1 seed. Thus far, the higher seed is 7-4 through Tuesday's games.

Here is the complete schedule and results thus far:

Wednesday's Games (July 8)

No. 8 Red Scare vs. No. 9 Big X, 2 p.m. (ESPN)



No. 1 Carmen's Crew vs. No. 16 House of Paign, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday's Games (July 9)

No. 7 The Money Team vs. No. 23 Herd That, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 2 Overseas Elite vs. No. 15 Armored Athlete, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday/Saturday Quarterfinals (July 10)

No. 22 Sideline Cancer vs. No. 3 Boeheim's Army

No. 4 Golden Eagles vs. No. 12 Brotherly Love

Wednesday's two winners

Thursday's two winners

Semifinals (July 12)

Teams TBA

Finals (July 14)

Teams TBA

Tuesday's Results (July 7)

No. 22 Sideline Cancer 76, No. 6 Challenge ALS 66 — Game story

No. 3 Boeheim's Army 76, No. 19 Men of Mackey 69 — Game story

Monday's Results (July 6)

No. 4 Golden Eagles 76, No. 13 Team CP3 67

No. 12 seed Brotherly Love advanced by forfeit because No. 5 Eberlein Drive was disqualified due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Sunday's Results (July 5)

No. 23 Herd That 80, No. 10 Peoria All-Stars 65

No. 22 Sideline Cancer 93, No. 11 Team Hines 91 — Game story

No. 19 Men of Mackey 83, No. 14 Heartfire 79 — Game story

No. 15 Armored Athlete 98, No. 18 Power of the Paw 91

Saturday's Results (July 4)