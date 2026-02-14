Happy (Teddy) Valentine’s Day, Indiana Hoosiers Fans

February 14 means its Valentine's Day and if you have a sick mind like mine, the first thing that pops in your head isn't hearts, candies, or flowers, but instead perhaps the most infamous official in the long history of college basketball.



I'm of course talking about none other than "TV" Ted Valentine, who graced college basketball with his presence as an official for more than 40 seasons, ultimately working in 10 Final Fours.



That's not what most think of when they think of Valentine, though. Instead, it's usually one of his questionable calls, and for Indiana fans, that moment remains crystal-clear.

Bob Knight and Teddy Valentine's Run-In

Indiana was hosting Illinois on senior night 1998, as the Hoosiers were tournament bound at 18-8 entering the evening. Illinois was on the climb under head coach Lon Kruger, and entered the game 20-8 overall and an impressive 12-3 in Big Ten play.



Illinois led by 10 halfway through the second half when Indiana freshman Luke Recker drove to the basket. What happened next went from being a missed goaltending call to a downright embarrassing sequence of events.



Take a watch below for a refresher or if you somehow haven't seen it before.

So not only was goaltending never called, a technical foul was called on McClain of Illinois despite clearly protecting himself, and Recker, from being landed on.



That alone would have been bad enough.



Then what happens when Bob Knight goes to check on Recker is beyond absurd, but the egos of Valentine and Ed Hightower don't necessarily make that a surprise, now do they?

There are sports moments you remember from your youth of being "the best buzzer beater" or "the greatest catch" you'll ever see. This was one of those moments for 12-year-old me as at that time in my life, I'd never seen as bad of officiating as was on display there.



Heck, almost 30 years later, still very few plays or sequences even begin to enter the conversation.

Knight tried to use the sequence to fire up the Assembly Hall crowd, but it was to no avail as the Hoosiers fell that night, 82-72. Indiana would make the NCAA Tournament, where it beat Oklahoma in overtime in the First Round before falling to Connecticut in the Second Round.

Teddy Valentine Shares Regret Over Incident

By chance, I stumbled into this, as earlier this week long-time college basketball analyst and writer Seth Davis caught up with Valentine. The now-retired official made it clear to Davis that he has no intentions of returning to whistleblowing but did share an interesting thought about what went down on that February evening in 1998.



Valentine maintains that Knight wasn't given a technical for tending to Recker, but because of something he said upon entering the court. However, Valentine wishes he would've tried to make amends with the legendary Indiana coach before Knight's passing.

November 27, 2012; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; NCAA referee Ted Valentine reacts during the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Crisler Center. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

“I wanted to go up and talk to him and shake his hand, but you never knew how he was going to act,” Valentine said. After Knight left broadcasting, Valentine got his address in Bloomington and thought about writing a letter or even knocking on his door. He never mustered up the nerve. “I wish I would have wrote that letter,” Valentine said. “That’s deep in my craw.”



I guess the lesson this Valentine's Day is that if you've got something to tell someone, then make sure you go and do it.



As for Indiana basketball, the Hoosiers travel to take on none other than Illinois on Sunday, while Valentine will be enjoying retirement at his Charleston home.