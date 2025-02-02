What Teri Moren Said After Indiana Women's Basketball Beat Nebraska 76-60
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana used a 13-0 run at the start of the second quarter to create separation from Nebraska and cruise a 76-60 win Sunday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers tied their season high with 13 3-pointers on 30 attempts, good for 43.3%. Yarden Garzon led the way with 19 points, and Chloe Moore-McNeil, Karoline Striplin and Sydney Parrish all finished with double-digit points. Teri Moren's squad improved to 14-7 overall and 6-4 in Big Ten play ahead of Thursday's home game against Rutgers.
Here's everything Moren said in her postgame press conference.
Opening statement
Moren: "Well, in honor of our pink game, we're grateful everybody came out tonight, not only to watch us and cheer us on, but also to just celebrate those women that came out with our starting five tonight and everybody else that's in the crowd that's battled some form of cancer. So we enjoy this night. I think the girls enjoy it because they get new uniforms and for some of them, pink is their favorite color, not all of them. But it's just our way of, again, recognizing those that have fought so hard in their fight against breast cancer, but for us, it's for all cancers. So really pleased with how we played this afternoon. Anytime you get 25 assists on 29 made field goals and only turn it over eight times, that's a really good day for us. But I thought we got after them defensively. I thought Chloe was terrific as far as just her focus on Britt Prince and just trying to make things difficult for her. We know how important she is to what Nebraska likes to do. Then it was great to see Strip be consistent from the field, then have Yarden have another really special night shooting it beyond the arc. But I'm just happy for this group. Last week was a long week for us on the west coast, and we just keep chipping away at trying to grow a little bit, understand our mistakes and get better and improve, so it was nice to be back in the hall for us today. And again, play the way the way that we're capable of. So really happy for our guys tonight, or this afternoon."
On how she's feeling about the big-picture outlook of the season...
Moren: "We're feeling – obviously today, we f'eel really good about our play. But we know we still got a lot of work to do and we've let a few slip out of our hands that we have to own all of it. But we have to keep trying to get a little bit better every day and realize that it's in our hands, right? And we just gotta continue to strategize and get these guys ready and get them rested, but also get them in the gym and get work done when we're in there and the rest. But we're not looking too far ahead. The next game is the next game and that's Rutgers and that'll be our focus on Tuesday."
On limiting Nebraska leading scorer Alexis Markowski to eight points...
Moren: "Well again, another terrific post player in our league that we knew that we had to try to force her catches out from the rim. We wanted to dig, but we wanted to do it in a way that – they're so good from beyon the arc – we didn't want to give up anything, any open threes. So I thought we did a good job. But we have to get better with our post D. 44 came in and ... Hargrove came in and tried to go to work on the inside. So we have to get, as we go down the stretch here, our post defense has to get better. And Strip's been really steady, don't get me wrong. Strip and then Lilly is pretty steady. But I thought we bailed them out a couple times on the low block. I think Strip fouled three straight times with and-ones, and that was frustrating. We don't want to do that."
On if this game shows that Indiana can beat anyone if they do everything to the best of their ability...
Moren: "Yeah, no I think this was – you asked if it was the best performance, I don't know, maybe, of this season. But it's how it should look for us. This is a talented group, and when they can put it all together with taking care of the ball – and like I told them, I'm terrible at math, but it's not hard math. When you take care of the ball, when you get 25 assists and when you get more shot attempts because you're taking care of the ball, it's much easier to win games when you're doing those things and not allowing them to chip away when you have a lead or go ahead when you just give them the ball. And those are turnovers, those are sometimes in the form of bad shots. So I think that we've watched it over and over again, and so today I thought, again, our group as a whole understood what we needed to do and I thought they executed the play really well."
On if she emphasized anything in practice to create today's consistent performance...
Moren: "We just keep showing them film. After every film session is less about the highlights and more about these are the things that we have to be so much better at, and it starts with us valuing the ball and taking care of the basketball. And we can do that, but then we get a little greedy and we start taking shots that we don't need to take, right, because we feel like we have an advantage. And then sometimes those lead to runouts, and then sometimes those lead to transition threes. And it's like, when we have the advantage, we need to understand when we have it. But when we don't, we don't have to try to create something that's not threre. So that's what we've been trying to do with our group, is not just telling them but show them this is not the shot that we need right now. We're up six points, we're up four points, we need a great shot inside of our offense. So they're by example, they're certainly situations that we've practiced, done in practice, where we're up three, we're up six with three minutes to go and how do we handle ourselves? So we're trying to throw as much at them from a teaching standpoint as we can for them to be able to execute the way we want them to in those scenarios. Because the games are never 15 points, then they're nine, then they're eight and then they can go back up. We've been in so many tight games that we've had to learn a lot of really hard lessons, but good lessons as we move forward in terms of how to handle those moments."
On if Chloe Moore-McNeil's play today was contagious...
Moren: "When Chloe's in that zone, she's really good, both defensively and offensively. She's a been a little bit up and down as we know, but I'll stand by what I said and I always tell her this, 'As you go, we go,' and so if she can put back-to-back performances together like that every night, we're a much better basketball team and we need her to go down this stretch here and be consistend but be that player that she was today for us."
On if Indiana's early 3-point makes forced Nebraska to play man-to-man defense, and how important that was to today's success...
Moren: "Well, first of all, Nebraska is a man-to-man team. I mean, they may throw a little bit of zone, but they're like us. They're very man-to-man oriented, and so again, I think it's just good for us to see the ball go in, really. Because you can look back at the UCLA and the USC game and look at how well we played defensively, we just needed a few of those [shots] to go down, and we just didn't see it, right? So that's frustrating. Then you go over to Oregon as of late, and they just don't go down as you need them to in order to hang onto the lead or get the lead, regain the lead. Now, some of that was us and not taking care of the basketball, but we left – a lot of those shots just didn't go down for us. Our ability to shoot it the way we shot it today is really important to our success. I mean, it's the only way we're going to be successful because I think we're not always completely satisfied defensively, but that's one thing we know we can control, right, and for us, it's just like any teams and any players. When they can see that thing go down, it feels really good. And I'm hopeful that we can continue to shoot the ball. Syd was not as great – I think she was 4 for 6 at Washington – didn't shoot it as well [today], but a lot of those were twos that she didn't shoot well today, and I guess 2 for 8 [from three] is not great. But we need Syd to get some consistency for us as well."