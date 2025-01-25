What Teri Moren Said After Indiana Women's Basketball Lost 54-47 At Oregon
The Indiana women's basketball team suffered its third straight loss Friday at Oregon, falling 54-47.
The Hoosiers led by 10 points in the third quarter and had a three-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, but they went on a four-plus minute scoring drought down the stretch. Indiana finished the game shooting just 37.5% with 17 turnovers.
The loss drops Indiana’s record to 12-7 overall and 4-4 in Big Ten play ahead of Monday’s 9 p.m. ET game at Washington. Here's everything Indiana coach Teri Moren said after the loss.
Opening statement
Moren: "Well, we're disappointed. Too many turnovers, especially in the fourth. I think there were seven turnovers. They had scored nine points off of those turnovers in the fourth. Had a lead, lost the lead. You're not gonna win games when you can't get value the ball. We did not do that tonight. We took some very uncharacteristic, but just shots that we had no business taking. Give Oregon credit, they were extremely physical. They took a lot of our first actions away from us, but still had an opportunity, had a lead and lost it. So disappointed. I take responsibility. We didn't look like a very well-coached team tonight."
On what she attributes Indiana 17 turnovers to...
Moren: "It's disappointing. It really is. They knew coming into the game how important – this is a team that scores over, you know, at least 20 points off of the other team's turnovers. So just not valuing the ball. Watching Chloe and Shay just get it taken from them when they're trying to make an exchange because I wanted Chloe at the point or Shay at the point with some of the actions we were running. So very careless, very careless, and [Karoline Striplin] was right. They were careless, or they were physical with us. We had to, at every time out, just remind them they're coming for the ball. You gotta squeeze it. You gotta be tight and strong with it, be strong with your passes, meet your passes, come off all you hand-offs hard. We knew they were gonna blow those up. So we weren't surprised by anything they did. We didn't handle ourselves well enough. I gotta take responsibility for that."
On if the team is more prone to turnovers when it does shoot well...
Moren: "Here and there, but again, I'm not a big believer in that. We came out, and again, got a lead. I mean, we were up 10, I think, at one point and you try to build on it. I think they came back and bang, bang and scored and scored. And again, I'd have to go back, I don't know if it was bad shot selection or turnovers, but that just can't – it was not a very good night for us. We were sloppy, we were careless. Disappointing, very disappointing how we didn't handle ourselves well enough in that fourth."
On how disappointing this loss was after two straight losses going into Friday...
Moren: "I mean, every game is important. These guys know it. They were obviously disappointed, certainly after Illinois, and then after USC. But we felt like we were gonna come out here and try to get back on track. Like I said, I thought we did some good things early on, especially defensively. We really did a nice job of trying to take them out of a lot of their stuff, and got a lead, then just couldn't hang onto it because of our carelessness. So extremely disappointed in our team, in our staff, in myself. We're all responsible, so we all have to look at ourselves and ask ourselves what can each of us do better?"
On how concerned she is about Yarden Garzon's recent struggles...
Moren: "Well, it's certainly concerning. We rely on her, and she has not shot the ball very well. The last time she shot it well was against Iowa, so we haven't seen that Yarden since then. So it's concerning because we do need her to generate some points for us, and right now she's having a hard time doing that."
On how the team will regroup from this loss ahead of Monday's game at Washington...
Moren: "I think the next 48 hours are going to be interesting in terms of, not just our film sessions but also our practices and the conversations that we’re going to have to have. Because Washington is a very, very good team, just lost at home to Iowa, so they’re gonna be wanting to get back on track as well. So we’re gonna have to dig deep in our soul, in our hearts, in our soul and see what we’re made of, because this has been a tough stretch for us. So I think moving forward, we’ll find out what our group’s made of.”
