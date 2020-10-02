SI.com
The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Jerome Hunter Potential, Life at Indiana

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.

The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 17:10 mark and goes until the 32:40 mark.

Here are the topics discussed:

  • Jerome Hunter can be breakout player
  • Replacing Justin Smith
  • Indiana basketball schedule 
  • Life at Indiana's campus with COVID-19

You can listen in below:

Related Stories:

  • JEROME HUNTER LISTED AS BREAKOUT PLAYER: Jerome Hunter has been featured in the top 20 breakout players for the 2020-21 season. CLICK HERE
  • LIFE ON IU'S CAMPUS DURING COVID-19: Sports Illustrated took a dive into what life at Indiana University is like during COVID-19. CLICK HERE
