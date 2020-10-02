The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Jerome Hunter Potential, Life at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.

The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 17:10 mark and goes until the 32:40 mark.

Here are the topics discussed:

Jerome Hunter can be breakout player

Replacing Justin Smith

Indiana basketball schedule

Life at Indiana's campus with COVID-19

You can listen in below:

Related Stories: