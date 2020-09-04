SI.com
The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Kenya Hunter Hire and Indiana Recruiting

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.

The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 13-minute mark and goes until the 29-minute mark.

Here are the topics discussed:

  • Kenya Hunter interview, relationship with Archie Miller
  • Difficulties recruiting during the pandemic
  • OG Anunoby's game-winning buzzer beater
  • Rumors about Big Ten football playing in October
  • Maui Invitational potentially moving to new location

You can listen in below:

