Three Big Things For Indiana Women's Basketball in Two Days

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In just two days, Indiana women's basketball has racked up three big accomplishments.

The Hoosiers earned a No. 12 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, seniors Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger landed on the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List and perhaps the most grand of all, Indiana beat a ranked Tennessee team 79-67 on Monday night.

Tennessee center Tamari Key (20) blocks a shot attempt by Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) during the NCAA college basketball game on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. © Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Hoosiers ended last season with a Sweet 16 defeat to one of the most successful programs of women's college basketball in UConn in their home state.

That game would be the last for starting seniors Ali Patberg, Nicole Cardaño-Hillary and Aleksa Gulbe who all ran out of eligibility, or in Gulbe's case wanted to head back home to Latvia and eventually play for an international team.

With all the success the trio brought the program, it was uncertain how seven new Hoosier faces complete with four freshmen and three transfers would gel with Holmes, Berger and some returning Hoosier veterans. So far, the gelling looks good.

To open up regular season play, the preseason No. 11-ranked Hoosiers handily won over Vermont and UMass Lowell giving Indiana head coach Teri Moren the opportunity to try out several different rotations.

That went well giving all Hoosiers, veterans and newcomers, time on the floor, but the real test Moren said would come from preseason No. 5-ranked Tennessee.

Tennessee center Tamari Key (20) scores on an offensive rebound during an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. © Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The crazy part was the day of the game on Monday afternoon, Tennessee and Indiana earned side-by-side rankings in the AP Poll with Indiana at No. 12 and the Volunteers one better at 11.

This is a great feat for the Hoosiers to once again earn a top-15 ranking, but Moren will tell you she doesn't pay much attention to it.

After the Week 1 rankings came out, tipoff for the two top-12 teams started at 6 p.m. where the Hoosiers immediately got after it. Nine Indiana players got playing time and offered 15 bench points, mostly coming from junior guard Sydney Parrish who put up 13.

Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson (2) and Indiana guard Sydney Parrish (33) scramble after a loose ball during an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. © Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Four other Hoosiers scored in double-figure points and helped out-rebound the Volunteers 35-33, a big key going into the game for Moren.

Getting a win on a national ESPN2 stage versus a team like Tennessee is surely a great launching point for the Hoosiers into their new season.

Still high off the dub, on Monday the program announced Berger and Holmes were named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List. The Wooden Award is perhaps the most prestigious award in college basketball, and the poll was chosen by national college basketball experts.

Both Holmes and Berger posted a double-double in the victory over Tennessee, Holmes with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Berger with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

In the young season, Holmes leads the Hoosiers averaging 16.3 points per game shooting 72.4 percent from the field. Berger is third in line behind guard Sara Scalia and has 11 points per game, also leading the team in rebounds with 7.3.

Two other Hoosiers in guards Chloe Moore-McNeil and Parrish are also averaging double figures with freshman starting guard Yarden Garzon not too far behind at nine points per game.

Moren has emphasized more than ever how badly she wants a banner. Could this be it?

