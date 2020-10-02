SI.com
Three Indiana Greek Organizations Issued Cease and Desist Orders

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Three Indiana University Greek houses were given cease and desist order effective Wednesday.

The new orders were issued to Sigma Phi Epsilon, Lambda Sigma Upsilon and Omega Phi Beta.

IU spokesperson Chuck Carney said in an email that all three incidents are for violating public health regulations and restrictions.

Carney said he was not able to go into detail about the orders, but said the organizations “are being investigated and the cease and desist is for violating public health regulations and restrictions.”

Sports Illustrated recently wrote about what life is like at Indiana University during COVID-19, including students associated with Greek living. You can read the full story HERE.

