My Two Cents: Individual Battles Often Trump Rivalries in Showdowns Like Indiana-North Carolina

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One of the biggest differences between college basketball and the pro game is that in college, it's the name on the front of the jersey that means more than the names on the back.

If there even are names on the back, of course.

That's why it's such a huge deal that Indiana and North Carolina are getting together on Wednesday night. Sure, you can question Indiana's waning ''blueblood'' status, but there are only five schools in NCAA history that have won at least five national championships, and Indiana and North Carolina are two of them.

They have squared off 15 times in history, with the Hoosiers going 9-6. They've played three times in the NCAA Tournament, with Indiana winning twice. The most memorable game, of course, is the 1981 national championship game, where Indiana won 63-50 for Bob Knight's second title, and the school's fourth overall. They would win again in 1987, but none since, as we all know.

There are some who think Indiana's win over North Carolina in 1984 was an even bigger deal. I know at least one guy who does. That was the year Indiana upset No. 1 North Carolina in the regional semifinals, in what turned out to be Michael Jordan's last college game.

Those were all about individual showdowns. Bob Knight vs. Dean Smith, of course, and Isiah Thomas vs. UNC all-stars in 1981 and Dan Dakich holding Michael Jordan to 13 points in 1984.

The excitement on UNC arriving in Bloomington this year has been tempered a bit by the Tar Heels losing twice last weekend. They went from No. 1 to No. 18 in the polls, but as I've mentioned a time or two, that doesn't dampen the excitement for Wednesday night for me. And why? Because these meetings are so rare, and with the ACC/Big Ten Challenge going away, I have no idea when Indiana and UNC will square off again.

What's funny, too, is that even the most ardent of Indiana fans can't really tell you much about the players on this North Carolina team. They know all about the name on the front of of the jersey, not so much on the back.

And that's OK.

To me, what's fun about tonight are all the individual showdowns between some of the best players in America. The most talked-about showdown is with big men Trayce Jackson-Davis and Carolina's Armando Bacot, the 6-foot-11 senior from Richmond, Va. The two of them have been friends since high school, and they're looking forward to tangling.

I'm looking forward to watching. Both are dealing with injuries, but seem good to go.

'Me versusu Armando, it’s going to be a big key in the game, but at the same time it’s a lot more than just one matchup on the court,” Jackson-Davis said Tuesday. “They’ve got a lot of really good players, Caleb Love, R.J. Davis, they’ve taken more shots than Armando. We’re going to have to hold those guys in check because they get them up.”

Trayce Jackson-Davis battles his way to the basket against Jackson State last Friday. (USA TODAY Sports)

North Carolina's backcourt can be electric. Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, a pair of juniors who aren't shy about putting up shots, have had a lot of magical moments the past couple of years, especially during their run to the title game a year ago, where they lost to Kansas.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson knows they can't let North Carolina into an up-and-down game.

"Transition defense is important in every game that we play. All these teams that you play, everybody's trying to push, and they've got fast guards,'' Woodson said. "They get the ball up the floor, so we've got to get back and build our wall and make them go through our half-court defense. We can't have them running all over the gym and expect to win.''

Woodson's perspective on North Carolina hasn't changed one bit, even with those two losses last week to Iowa State and Alabama. He knows how good they are.

"I never go in a game thinking I've got an advantage. I've never coached that way. I've never played that way,'' Woodson said. "The beauty about their team is that they're battle-tested. They were in the championship game last season. They know what it's like to have their backs against the wall.

"I mean, I'm not taking this team lightly. They got a great team. They're well-coached. We going to have to come out and commit ourselves for 40 minutes to beat them. It's not going to be a game where they just roll over and let us win. We're going to have to go out and earn it, play for 40 minutes to win the game I think.''

North Carolina runs a lot of pick-and-roll action, especially high out on the floor so Love and Davis can use their speed. Indiana's team defense has been good so far, but this is their biggest challenge by far. That's a lot of speed on the perimeter, and a lot of size up front. Knowing when to switch and when to fight through picks is very important on Wednesday night for the Hoosiers, who are slight favorites coming in.

"When we think there's an advantage for us defensively, then we will switch. But if there's a disadvantage, I'm not going to put (point guard Xavier Johnson) on a center or a power forward. It doesn't make sense to do that.

"We'll switch, and do what we normally do from a defensive standpoint. Again, I go into a game protecting certain players and not trying to put them in a bad position. You know what I mean? That's what it boils down to when you're trying to build your defense.''

The Hoosiers are six games in to their season, and they've been perfect so far, winning their one tough road game at Xavier and blowing out five others. Now comes the key part of the nonconference schedule, with huge games tonight, a week from Saturday against No. 4 Arizona in Las Vegas, and then at No. 9 Kansas the following weekend (Dec. 17).

I asked Woodson if he had learned enough about his team through six games to feel comfortable heading into this tough stretch.

"Only time will tell, man. I mean, I like what we've done in the six games,'' he said. "We're heading into our seventh game, and you try to learn, do the best you can, but you always learn something about your team.

"I thought against Xavier, which was a big team that matched up big with us, we answered the bell. So Wednesday night is going to be another challenge for us just to see where we are as a ballclub. But only time will tell.''

Assembly Hall is sure to be rocking for this one. It really it must see. Even Jackson-Davis, who's a big part of it, is looking forward to seeing how all the individual story lines play out. The matchup out front, for instance, is exciting to him.

Former Indiana coach Bob Knight sits with trainer Tim Garl (left) and former players Ted Kitchell and Randy Wittman during practice on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of IU Athletics)

Much of America has learned all about North Carolina's Love and Davis, but Indiana's Xavier Johnson and Jalen Hood-Schifino are primed for the challenge. That's why they came to Indiana, to be a part of big games like this.

Bob Knight, who's 82 years old now, came to Indiana's practice on Tuesday and talked to the team. He reminded them that they didn't come to Indiana to just play in games like this, they came here to win them.

And that is so very true. Jackson-Davis can't wait to see what his guys, Johnson and Hood-Schifino, do in this prime-time matchup on ESPN.

“It’s going to be really, really fun (watching the guard matchups),'' Jackson-Davis said. "I think Xavier and Jalen are looking forward to the challenge starting on those guys and it’s going to be cool to watch them battle. All of them are great players, and just watching them create and do things on the floor is going to be really cool.’’

Related stories on Indiana basketball