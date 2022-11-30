Opening Line: Pair of North Carolina Losses Alters Point Spread vs. Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A pair of losses last weekend by then-No. 1 North Carolina not only took a little of the shine off of Wednesday night's meeting with Indiana, but it's bumped up the point spread a bit, too.

According to the opening line on SI Sportsbook Wednesday morning, Indiana is now a 5.5-point favorite. Some futures lines at other locations had this as a pick-'em game before last weekend. The over/under is 147.5 for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at 9:15 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt. Here's how to watch: CLICK HERE

Indiana is 6-0 right now, and have moved up one notch in the Associated Press poll every week, from No. 13 in the preseason to No. 10 now. North Carolina was No. 1 until last week, and dropped all the way to No. 18 after two losses.

That's a big drop in the polls. Indiana has been very good vs. the point spread, going 5-1 against the number. North Carolina's slow start is reflected in their record against the spread, too, where they are 1.6.

There is likely going to be a lot of action and potential movement on this line today. We'll keep you updated, and will post the final line in our LIVE BLOG later today.

Here's what Indiana has done so far:

Indiana by the numbers

Indiana overall record: 6-0

Indiana overall vs. spread: 5-1

---

Indiana home record: 4-0

Indiana home vs. spread: 3-1

---

Indiana road record: 1-0

Indiana road vs spread: 1-0

---

Indiana neutral court record: 1-0

Indiana neutral court vs. spread: 1-0

Indiana vs. the spread

Here's what Indiana has done this season, straight up and against the spread::

Nov. 7 — Beat Morehead State 88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)

88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 10 — Beat Bethune-Cookman 101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won)

101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 18 — Won at Xavier 81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)

81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 20 — Beat Miami of Ohio 86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won)

86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won) Nov. 23 — Beat Little Rock 86-67 as a 29..5-point favorite (lost)

86-67 as a 29..5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 25 — Beat Jackson State 90-51 as a 28.5-point favorite (won)

North Carolina vs. the spread

North Carolina is 5-2 on the season, but just 1-6 against the spread as a favorite in every game but one. Here's what North Carolina has done this season, straight up and against the spread::

Nov. 7 — Beat UNC-Willmington 69-56 as a 23.5-point favorite (lost)

69-56 as a 23.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 11 —Beat Charleston 102-86, as an 18.5-point favorite (lost)

102-86, as an 18.5-point favorite (lost) No. 15 — Beat Gardner-Webb 72-66 as a 22.5-point favorite (lost)

72-66 as a 22.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 20 — Beat James Madison 80-64 as a 12.5-point favorite (won)

80-64 as a 12.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 24 — Beat Portland 89-81 as a 14-point favorite in Portland, Ore. (lost)

89-81 as a 14-point favorite in Portland, Ore. (lost) Nov. 25 — Lost to Iowa State 70-65 as a 5.5-point favorite in Portland, Ore. (lost)

70-65 as a 5.5-point favorite in Portland, Ore. (lost) Nov. 27 — Lost to No. 18 Alabama 103-101 in 4-OT as a 1.5-point underdog in Portland, Ore. (lost)

