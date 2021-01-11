Trayce Jackson-Davis Earns Co-Big Ten Player of the Week Honors

This is the second time this season Jackson-Davis has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After three-straight double-doubles last week, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors, the conference announced Monday.

Jackson-Davis is sharing the award with Iowa's Jordan Bohannon.

This is the second time this season where Jackson-Davis has won Big Ten Player of the Week. The first time came in the second week of the season.

Below is the full press release from the Big Ten:

Co-Player of the Week

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

F – So. – 6-9 – Greenwood, Ind. – Center Grove (Ind.) – Major: Sports Marketing

Posted three double-doubles while averaging 20.0 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game in three contests against Maryland, then-ranked No. 8/No. 10 Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to open the week in Indiana’s 63-55 win over Maryland. Finished the contest shooting 5-for-5 from the field in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Led the team in points (23), rebounds (12) and blocked shots (three), while adding four assists, in the Hoosiers’ double-overtime loss to then-ranked No. 8/No. 10 Wisconsin.

Finished the week with 15 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in an 84-76 road win at Nebraska.

Currently ranks eighth in the nation in total points (261), ninth in total field goals made (91) and 12 th in total rebounds (121)

in total rebounds (121) Earns the second Player of the Week accolade of his career; was a five-time Freshman of the Week honoree in 2019-20

Last Indiana Player of the Week: Trayce Jackson-Davis (Dec. 7, 2020)

Co-Player of the Week

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

G – Sr. – 6-1 – Marion, Iowa – Linn-Mar (Iowa) – Major: Interdepartmental Studies

Averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game in wins over Maryland and then-ranked No. 16/No. 17 Minnesota to help Iowa improve to 11-2 overall on the season and 5-1 in the Big Ten.

Shot 11-for-18 (.611 pct.) from the field on the week, including 10-for-16 (.625 pct.) from three-point range.

Scored 19 points and registered career highs in rebounds (seven) and assists (14) in Iowa’s 86-71 win over then-ranked No. 16/No. 17 Minnesota. Recorded the seventh double-double of his career to set a new Iowa record for career double-doubles. His 14 assists marked the third-highest single-game total in the NCAA this season.

According to Iowa, Bohannon became the first Big Ten player with 19-plus points, 14-plus assists and seven-plus rebounds in a game since the 2002-03 season.

Earns the first Player of the Week accolade of his career; was a two-time Freshman of the Week honoree in 2016-17

Last Iowa Player of the Week: Luka Garza (Dec. 14, 2020)

Freshman of the Week

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

C – 7-1 – Alexandria, Va. – DeMatha Catholic (Md.) – Major: Undecided

Helped Michigan improve to 10-0 on the season by scoring a career-high 28 points in the Wolverines’ 82-57 win over then-ranked No. 16/No. 17 Minnesota, marking his third-straight 20-plus point performance. Has now scored in the double digits in all 10 of Michigan’s games. On the defensive end of the court, held Minnesota’s center to just five points, while grabbing six defensive rebounds.

Shot 12-for-15 from the field (.800 pct.) and went 4-for-4 from the free throw line (1.000 pct.). Also led the team with eight rebounds.

According to College Basketball Reference, leads all NCAA freshmen in field goal percentage (.730), is tied for third in points per game (18.0) and ranks sixth in rebounds per game (8.1) (min. of 5 games played). Among all NCAA players, ranks second in the country in field goal percentage (.730), trailing only Asbjorn Midtgaard of Grand Canyon (.731 pct.).

Earns the fifth Freshman of the Week accolade of his career.

Last Michigan Freshman of the Week: Hunter Dickinson (Jan. 4, 2021).

2020-21 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Nov. 30

P: Luka Garza, Sr., C, IOWA

F: Adam Miller, G, ILL

F: Zach Edey, C, PUR

Dec. 7

P: Trayce Jackson-Davis, So., F, IND

F: Hunter Dickinson, C, MICH

Dec. 14

P: Ayo Dosunmu, Jr., G, ILL

P: Luka Garza, Sr., C, IOWA

F: Hunter Dickinson, C, MICH

Dec. 21

P: Boo Buie, So., G, NU

F: Mason Gillis, F, PUR

Dec. 28

P: Ayo Dosunmu, Jr., G, ILL

P: Marcus Carr, Jr., G, MINN

F: Hunter Dickinson, C, MICH

Jan. 4

P: Liam Robbins, Jr., C, MINN

F: Hunter Dickinson, C, MICH

Jan. 11

P: Trayce Jackson-Davis, So., F, IND

P: Jordan Bohannon, Sr., G. IOWA

F: Hunter Dickinson, C, MICH