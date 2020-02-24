HoosiersNow
Another Freshman of Week Award for Trayce Jackson-Davis

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis won his fifth Big Ten Freshman of the Week award on Monday after posting double doubles in both of the Hoosiers' victories last week.

Jackson-Davis, the 6-foot-9 forward from Greenwood, Ind., had a career-high 27 points and 16 rebounds in a win at Minnesota and then had 13 points and 10 rebounds in an upset of No. 9 Penn State at Assembly Hall on Sunday. 

Jackson-Davis getting a double-double practically guarantees victory for the 18-9 Hoosiers. In the games where he's doubled up, Indiana is 9-0.

Big Ten award winners by week

  • Nov. 11

Player: Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

  • Nov. 18

Player: Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Freshman: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Freshman: Malik Hall, Michigan State

  • Nov. 25

Player/Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

  • Dec. 2

Player: Anthony Cowan, Maryland

Player: Jon Teske, MIchigan

Freshman:Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

  • Dec. 9

Player: Luka Garza, Iowa

F: Kofi Cockburn, Iliinois

  • Dec. 16

Player: Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Freshman:Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Freshman:Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

  • Dec. 23

Player: Gabe Kalscheur, Minnesota

Player: D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

Freshman: Armaan Franklin, Indiana

Freshman:: D.J. Carton, Ohio State

  • Dec. 30

Player:Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

  • Jan. 6

Player:Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Freshman:Joe Toussaint, Iowa

  • Jan. 13

Player: Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Player:Trevion Williams, Purdue

Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

  • Jan. 20

Player:Luka Garza, Iowa

Freshman:CJ Fredrick, Iowa

  • Jan. 27

Player:Jalen Smith, Maryland

Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinios

  • Feb. 3

Player: Anthony Cowan, Maryland

Freshman: Franz Wagner, Michigan

  • Feb. 10

Player: Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Freshman:Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

  • Feb. 17

Player: Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

Freshman:Franz Wagner, Michigan

  • Feb. 24

Player: Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Freshman:Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

