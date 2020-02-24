Another Freshman of Week Award for Trayce Jackson-Davis
Tom Brew
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis won his fifth Big Ten Freshman of the Week award on Monday after posting double doubles in both of the Hoosiers' victories last week.
Jackson-Davis, the 6-foot-9 forward from Greenwood, Ind., had a career-high 27 points and 16 rebounds in a win at Minnesota and then had 13 points and 10 rebounds in an upset of No. 9 Penn State at Assembly Hall on Sunday.
Jackson-Davis getting a double-double practically guarantees victory for the 18-9 Hoosiers. In the games where he's doubled up, Indiana is 9-0.
Big Ten award winners by week
- Nov. 11
Player: Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin
Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
- Nov. 18
Player: Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
Freshman: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Freshman: Malik Hall, Michigan State
- Nov. 25
Player/Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
- Dec. 2
Player: Anthony Cowan, Maryland
Player: Jon Teske, MIchigan
Freshman:Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
- Dec. 9
Player: Luka Garza, Iowa
F: Kofi Cockburn, Iliinois
- Dec. 16
Player: Lamar Stevens, Penn State
Freshman:Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Freshman:Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
- Dec. 23
Player: Gabe Kalscheur, Minnesota
Player: D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin
Freshman: Armaan Franklin, Indiana
Freshman:: D.J. Carton, Ohio State
- Dec. 30
Player:Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
- Jan. 6
Player:Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Freshman:Joe Toussaint, Iowa
- Jan. 13
Player: Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
Player:Trevion Williams, Purdue
Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
- Jan. 20
Player:Luka Garza, Iowa
Freshman:CJ Fredrick, Iowa
- Jan. 27
Player:Jalen Smith, Maryland
Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinios
- Feb. 3
Player: Anthony Cowan, Maryland
Freshman: Franz Wagner, Michigan
- Feb. 10
Player: Lamar Stevens, Penn State
Freshman:Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
- Feb. 17
Player: Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
Freshman:Franz Wagner, Michigan
- Feb. 24
Player: Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Freshman:Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana