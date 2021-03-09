Trayce Jackson-Davis Named First Team All-Big Ten, Al Durham Receives Sportsmanship Award

Jackson-Davis is the first Hoosier to be named All-American and first team All-Big Ten since Yogi Ferrell

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two Hoosiers received Big Ten honors on Tuesday afternoon.

Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the All-Big Ten First Team, selected by the media, but he was named to the second team by the coaches, while Al Durham received the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

Jackson-Davis was also named to All-American Third Team, becoming the first Indiana player to be named All-American and First Team All-Big Ten since Yogi Ferrell in 2016.

Below are the full Big Ten Awards:

2020-21 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team

As selected by Big Ten coaches



FIRST TEAM

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

AYO DOSUNMU, ILLINOIS

LUKA GARZA, IOWA

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Trevion Williams, Purdue



SECOND TEAM

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Isaiah Livers, Michigan

Franz Wagner, Michigan



THIRD TEAM

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

Aaron Henry, Michigan State

Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin



HONORABLE MENTION

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Eric Ayala, Maryland

Aaron Wiggins, Maryland

Geo Baker, Rutgers



ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Andre Curbelo, Illinois

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zach Edey, Purdue

Jaden Ivey, Purdue



ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Darryl Morsell, Maryland

Aaron Henry, Michigan State

Jamari Wheeler, Penn State

Myles Johnson, Rutgers



PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Luka Garza, Iowa



DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Darryl Morsell, Maryland



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan



SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR:

Andre Curbelo, Illinois



COACH OF THE YEAR:

Juwan Howard, Michigan



UNANIMOUS SELECTIONS IN ALL CAPS



2020-21 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees



Trent Frazier, Illinois; Aljami Durham, Indiana; CJ Fredrick, Iowa; Darryl Morsell, Maryland; Austin Davis, Michigan; Joshua Langford, Michigan State; Gabe Kalscheur, Minnesota; Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Nebraska; Ryan Greer, Northwestern; Kyle Young, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers; Carter Higginbottom, Wisconsin.



2020-21 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team

As selected by Media Voting Panel



FIRST TEAM

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

AYO DOSUNMU, ILLINOIS

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

LUKA GARZA, IOWA

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan



SECOND TEAM

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Isaiah Livers, Michigan

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Trevion Williams, Purdue



THIRD TEAM

Franz Wagner, Michigan

Aaron Henry, Michigan State

Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin



HONORABLE MENTION

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

CJ Fredrick, Iowa

Eric Ayala, Maryland

Darryl Morsell, Maryland

Aaron Wiggins, Maryland

Teddy Allen, Nebraska

John Harrar, Penn State

Myreon Jones, Penn State

Myles Johnson, Rutgers

Jacob Young, Rutgers



PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Luka Garza, Iowa



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan



COACH OF THE YEAR:

Juwan Howard, Michigan



Unanimous selections IN ALL CAPS

Below is the full press release from Indiana:

Indiana University sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been named third team All-American by The Sporting News and first team All-Big Ten in a vote by the media and second team All-Big Ten by the league's coaches.

He is the first Hoosier to be named All-American and first team All-Big Ten since Yogi Ferrell was honored in 2016. He is the 46th player in IU history to be named an All-American. Fourteen of those players were selected in multiple years and Don Schlundt, Kent Benson and Calbert Cheaney are the only former Hoosiers to be named All-Americans in three seasons.

The Greenwood, Ind. native and former Mr. Indiana Basketball (2019) at Center Grove High School is fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (19.1), second in rebounding (9.0), fifth in field goal percentage (51.5) and blocked shots (1.4) and is third in minutes played (34.2). In league games only, he finished third in scoring (18.4), second in rebounding (9.2), fourth in field goal percentage (50.6) and minutes played blocked shots (1.4) and is third in minutes played (34.2).

He also is third in the nation in free throws made (147) and first in attempts (222). He also has had 10 double-doubles this season and 22 in his career. He also is the only Hoosier in the last 25 years to post three 25-point, 15 rebound games in his career (Nebraska, at Minnesota, at Florida State. He is a finalist for the Karl Malone Award given to the nation's top power forward, and the Wooden Award.

The Hoosiers will play Rutgers in the 2021 Big Ten Tournament at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 11.

Durham Earns Big Ten Sportsmanship Award

Senior guard is Indiana's recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. The Lilburn, Ga. product is a team captain who has started 96 games in his career and now ranks 52nd on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,026 points.

