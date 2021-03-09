Trayce Jackson-Davis Named First Team All-Big Ten, Al Durham Receives Sportsmanship Award
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two Hoosiers received Big Ten honors on Tuesday afternoon.
Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the All-Big Ten First Team, selected by the media, but he was named to the second team by the coaches, while Al Durham received the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
Jackson-Davis was also named to All-American Third Team, becoming the first Indiana player to be named All-American and First Team All-Big Ten since Yogi Ferrell in 2016.
Below are the full Big Ten Awards:
2020-21 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team
As selected by Big Ten coaches
FIRST TEAM
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
AYO DOSUNMU, ILLINOIS
LUKA GARZA, IOWA
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Trevion Williams, Purdue
SECOND TEAM
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Isaiah Livers, Michigan
Franz Wagner, Michigan
THIRD TEAM
Marcus Carr, Minnesota
Aaron Henry, Michigan State
Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin
HONORABLE MENTION
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
Eric Ayala, Maryland
Aaron Wiggins, Maryland
Geo Baker, Rutgers
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Andre Curbelo, Illinois
Keegan Murray, Iowa
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zach Edey, Purdue
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Darryl Morsell, Maryland
Aaron Henry, Michigan State
Jamari Wheeler, Penn State
Myles Johnson, Rutgers
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Luka Garza, Iowa
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Darryl Morsell, Maryland
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR:
Andre Curbelo, Illinois
COACH OF THE YEAR:
Juwan Howard, Michigan
UNANIMOUS SELECTIONS IN ALL CAPS
2020-21 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Trent Frazier, Illinois; Aljami Durham, Indiana; CJ Fredrick, Iowa; Darryl Morsell, Maryland; Austin Davis, Michigan; Joshua Langford, Michigan State; Gabe Kalscheur, Minnesota; Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Nebraska; Ryan Greer, Northwestern; Kyle Young, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers; Carter Higginbottom, Wisconsin.
2020-21 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team
As selected by Media Voting Panel
FIRST TEAM
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
AYO DOSUNMU, ILLINOIS
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
LUKA GARZA, IOWA
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
SECOND TEAM
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
Isaiah Livers, Michigan
Marcus Carr, Minnesota
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Trevion Williams, Purdue
THIRD TEAM
Franz Wagner, Michigan
Aaron Henry, Michigan State
Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin
HONORABLE MENTION
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
CJ Fredrick, Iowa
Eric Ayala, Maryland
Darryl Morsell, Maryland
Aaron Wiggins, Maryland
Teddy Allen, Nebraska
John Harrar, Penn State
Myreon Jones, Penn State
Myles Johnson, Rutgers
Jacob Young, Rutgers
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Luka Garza, Iowa
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
COACH OF THE YEAR:
Juwan Howard, Michigan
Unanimous selections IN ALL CAPS
Below is the full press release from Indiana:
Indiana University sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been named third team All-American by The Sporting News and first team All-Big Ten in a vote by the media and second team All-Big Ten by the league's coaches.
He is the first Hoosier to be named All-American and first team All-Big Ten since Yogi Ferrell was honored in 2016. He is the 46th player in IU history to be named an All-American. Fourteen of those players were selected in multiple years and Don Schlundt, Kent Benson and Calbert Cheaney are the only former Hoosiers to be named All-Americans in three seasons.
The Greenwood, Ind. native and former Mr. Indiana Basketball (2019) at Center Grove High School is fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (19.1), second in rebounding (9.0), fifth in field goal percentage (51.5) and blocked shots (1.4) and is third in minutes played (34.2). In league games only, he finished third in scoring (18.4), second in rebounding (9.2), fourth in field goal percentage (50.6) and minutes played blocked shots (1.4) and is third in minutes played (34.2).
He also is third in the nation in free throws made (147) and first in attempts (222). He also has had 10 double-doubles this season and 22 in his career. He also is the only Hoosier in the last 25 years to post three 25-point, 15 rebound games in his career (Nebraska, at Minnesota, at Florida State. He is a finalist for the Karl Malone Award given to the nation's top power forward, and the Wooden Award.
The Hoosiers will play Rutgers in the 2021 Big Ten Tournament at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 11.
Durham Earns Big Ten Sportsmanship Award
Senior guard is Indiana's recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. The Lilburn, Ga. product is a team captain who has started 96 games in his career and now ranks 52nd on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,026 points.
Related Stories on Indiana Basketball:
- WHY RUTGERS IS BAD MATCHUP: Prior to the second meeting between Indiana and Rutgers this season, HoosiersNow publisher broke down the reasons why the Scarlet Knights are such a bad matchup for the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
- JAN. 24 GAME STORY: Rutgers beat Indiana 74-70 in Bloomington on Jan. 24, and they did it by attacking Indiana off the dribble and ending its own five-game losing streak. CLICK HERE
- FEB. 24 GAME STORY: Indiana jumped out to a fast 15-point lead but then got outscored by 35 in a blowout loss at Rutgers. CLICK HERE